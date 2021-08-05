A Mental Health Session With Dr. Samantha Boardman



She was wearing an indigo jumpsuit and sandals. “I have a must-have blazer from Nili Lotan that makes me feel strong,” she said. “I can put it on with a t-shirt and Proenza flat sandals that I stand in straight.

“I’ve learned that clothes can really help you stand out, be a different version of yourself, feel strong.”

Strong enough, apparently, to run a blog, “Positive Prescription,” treat patients, publish in scientific journals and, in her spare time, teach at Weill Cornell, where she is a clinical instructor in psychiatry and an assistant psychiatrist.

“Her great strength is that she can delve into the literature and find something that scientists can understand but also a general reader,” said George Makari, psychiatrist, psychoanalyst and historian at Weill Cornell, who has known Dr Boardman for ever. his student years. the. “She’s finding new ways of looking at things,” he said. “There’s always a bit of ‘Wow, I didn’t know that.'”

Now she’s about to add “pop psy” to her referral list. Her book, “Everyday Vitality: Turning Stress into Strength,” released Aug. 10, articulates the tenets of positive psychiatry, her central premise, as she writes, that “we flourish more when we turn away from the mirror and look at the window. “

His arguments are fresh and credible, said Dr Makari. “She synthesizes information very quickly, reads all the scientific journals and puts together the nuggets that come from the data and allow the reader to find something actionable.”