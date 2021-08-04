A Milestone for Broadway as ‘Pass Over’ Begins Performances

Anne Grossman and Jennifer Rockwood rushed into the August Wilson Theater on Broadway shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday and, under their face masks, smiled.

They had shown their proof of vaccination, passed through metal detectors and, walking down the hall, marveled at being back in a theater. “It’s exciting,” Grossman said, “and a little unsettling.”

The two women, both 58-year-old New Yorkers, were among 1,055 people who braved concerns about the highly contagious Delta variant in order to, once again, see a play on Broadway. It was the first performance of Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s “Pass Over”, which is the first play performed on Broadway since the coronavirus pandemic closed theaters in March 2020.

“I wanted to be a part of the live theater reboot. Rockwood said.

The play, both comical and thought-provoking, tells the story of two black men trapped under a lamppost, fearing that if they dared to leave their corner, they could be killed by a police officer.