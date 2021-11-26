A Mine Disaster in Russia Highlights Safety Shortfalls in Rush to Dig Coal

MOSCOW – In the days leading up to his death in an explosion at a mine in Russia’s coal-rich Kuznetsov region, Boris Pialkin lamented that safety standards at his workplace were inadequate.

“He sat and cried, and just panicked,” said Angelika Pialkina, Mr Pialkin’s daughter-in-law, who had worked as a miner for three decades but feared the situation in which he was being asked to work.

Mr Piyalkin, 55, was one of 46 miners and six rescuers in Thursday’s blast at the Listvyaznaya mine in Belovo, about 2,200 miles east of Moscow and two hours south of Kemerovo. According to officials, the accident happened when the ventilation shaft started filling with gas while 285 people were underground.

Mr Pyalkin’s wife, Inna Pyalkin, said in a video widely circulated in the Russian media that the methane level in the mine was “going through the roof.” She added, “My husband comes home from work every day and says it’s not going to be good.”