A Mine Disaster in Russia Highlights Safety Shortfalls in Rush to Dig Coal
MOSCOW – In the days leading up to his death in an explosion at a mine in Russia’s coal-rich Kuznetsov region, Boris Pialkin lamented that safety standards at his workplace were inadequate.
“He sat and cried, and just panicked,” said Angelika Pialkina, Mr Pialkin’s daughter-in-law, who had worked as a miner for three decades but feared the situation in which he was being asked to work.
Mr Piyalkin, 55, was one of 46 miners and six rescuers in Thursday’s blast at the Listvyaznaya mine in Belovo, about 2,200 miles east of Moscow and two hours south of Kemerovo. According to officials, the accident happened when the ventilation shaft started filling with gas while 285 people were underground.
Mr Pyalkin’s wife, Inna Pyalkin, said in a video widely circulated in the Russian media that the methane level in the mine was “going through the roof.” She added, “My husband comes home from work every day and says it’s not going to be good.”
The tragedy was reminiscent of Russia’s worst mining accident in more than a decade, protecting the country’s poor workers and increasing dependence on coal mining.
Russia is the third largest global exporter of coal, behind Australia and Indonesia, accounting for more than 16 percent of the world’s coal trade, as Western nations try to reduce their use of fossil fuels. Russia has increased production by 10 percent this year.
In a video taken out of the mine, mourning women who lost relatives in the disaster are seen walking along the ice in subzero temperatures. One woman says to the other: “Everyone knew, everyone knew there was methane, and now what? We will get the bodies back, but will they give us back more than 40 children, husbands and children?
Five other administrators, including the mine director, were taken into police custody. But prosecutors are also investigating possible abuses by Watchdog who wanted to inspect the mine for safety standards.
An unnamed official from the Technical Supervision Agency, which oversees the mines in the region, told Russia’s state news agency TASS that the mine’s methane sensor did not record the maximum allowable concentration.
Mikhail Y. Fedyaev, chief executive of Listvyazhnaya Mines, SDS-Coal, said on Friday that the company would pay each victim’s family 1 million to 2 million rubles, approximately $ 13,200 to $ 26,500. Each person who died and was injured in Thursday’s crash was given 500,000 rubles to be hospitalized, following a series of reported violations at the mine this year.
Rostekhnadzor, the government’s environmental, technical and nuclear watchdog, has suspended work on the Listvyazhnaya mining department nine times this year for various violations, Watchdogs spokesman Andrei Ville wrote on the telegram messaging app.
He said that experts from the Board of Supervisors have carried out 127 inspections of various departments of the mine since the beginning of the year, identified 914 violations and imposed Listvyazhnaya fines in excess of 4 million rubles.
An investigation by Rostekhnadzor in April 2021 revealed a number of irregularities, including faulty methane sensors, lack of early detection sensors in one area of the mine, faulty doors in the ventilation structure and untrained air-gas control system staff. .
However, Russia’s Investigative Committee has also charged the country’s chief investigative officer, local inspectors, with negligence. The committee said the two primary state inspectors were working Ensure the safety of the ventilation shaft The planned inspection was not carried out and the report of the week before the accident was false which stated that it was in compliance with the site standards.
SDS-Coal is the third largest coal producer and exporter in Russia. Mr. Fedayev, chief executive officer, owns 95 percent of his parent company, and his son, Powell, a representative in the lower house of the Russian parliament, the Duma, is one of the richest men in Russia.
In 2020, the company produced 28.2 million tons of coal and plans to increase it to 32 million tons by 2035. About 97 per cent of the coal is for export, but a company spokesperson did not make the customer list public.
Work on the mine has stalled until further notice, said Tatiana Dimenko, a spokeswoman for the facility. She declined to comment on plans to improve safety for miners or whether anyone would be dismissed by accident.
Experts say accidents like Listvyazhnaya are inevitable because Russia is slowly turning to renewable energy sources, trying to extract as much coal as possible before it runs out of phases. Between 2007 and 2017, Russia increased its coal supply by five percent and its exports to China by 24 times, according to the Ministry of Economy.
Coal prices hit record highs in October and businesses tried to take advantage of it.
“The reason Russia is increasing its coal export targets for the next ten years is because of increased coal demand from countries like China and India, which it hopes to catch that window,” said Nicholas Burman-Tricet, an Eastern Europe and energy analyst in Central Asia.
The current energy crunch in Europe and China has led to higher and growing profits for the industry. However, Mr Berman-Triket said that because of the vague outlook for the long-term prospects for the coal industry, businesses and local governments are reluctant to invest in aging and therefore often have insecure, mining infrastructure.
“This is pure negligence,” Alexander Sergeyev, president of the Independent Trade Union of Russian Mine Workers, told the MK newspaper on Friday. “There is a problem with compliance with safety rules by the owner and management. And now they are again blaming the workers. It’s a systematic problem when people will do anything for the benefit. “
In recent months, Russia has struggled to export its coal rapidly. The Baikal-Amur railway, which runs from East Siberia to Russia’s Far East, is being expanded as one of the largest ongoing infrastructure projects in the country, with the aim of exporting more coal.
The Kemerovo region is home to half of the coal produced in Russia, as well as many of its worst mining accidents. In May 2010, 66 people were killed in an explosion at the country’s largest underground coal mine, Raspadskaya, with methane reserves.
Dissatisfaction with the government has grown in the region, and locals say companies seem to be making a profit out of the welfare of the people.
In March 2018, a fire at a shopping mall in the region killed 60 people, including 37 children. The court found that mall owners and managers were ignoring fire safety regulations to save money.
The event sparked outrage against national and regional governments, including days of protest, with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin was persuaded to go to Kemerovo and offer flowers in memory of the dead.
Today, anger at companies and executives in the sector is still evident.
“The company that only needs coal is to blame,” Inna Piyalkina, mourning for her husband, told reporters outside the mine. “Human life is not appreciated.”
Oleg Matsnev And Alina Lobzina contributed to the report.
