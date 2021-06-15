A murder mystery hits Home and Away as a body washes up on Summer Bay

A mysterious demise on Residence and Away has the residents of Summer Bay on edge.

Because the police are known as to analyze the invention of a girl’s body that washed up on the seaside, locals are frightened it may very well be somebody they know.

Among the many residents suspected to be the deceased is Mackenzie Sales space (Emily Weir), the proprietor of Salt restaurant.

A murder mystery hits Residence and Away: Summer Bay residents concern a washed-up body may very well be somebody they know in a gripping new storyline

In latest weeks, Mackenzie has hit all-time low and alienated her associates, following a break-up with Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and struggling an ectopic being pregnant.

A new trailer reveals her half-brother Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) involved for her whereabouts and security – even submitting a lacking individuals report.

One suspect is con artist Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter), who not too long ago fled Summer Bay after stealing 1000’s of {dollars} from the residents and donations from the Surf Membership.

She additionally swindled Leah Patterson-Baker (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart) out of their life financial savings, and tricked John Palmer into pondering she was in love with him.

Since leaving, Leah has been scorching on her path to search out her and retrieve the stolen cash with the assistance of one other of Susie’s victims, Stephen Tennyson (Bren Foster) – however might Susie’s conniving methods have caught up to her?

Actor Nick Cartwright, who performs Senior Constable Money Newman, instructed The Every day Telegraph there are various ‘totally different motives’ surrounding the demise of the sufferer.

‘Nearly everybody has a motive to take out that particular person. So it is a course of to usher in the lead characters one after the other and slowly tick them off the listing,’ he added.

Whereas Mackenzie’s destiny is unknown, actress Emily not too long ago instructed Digital Spy of her character’s storyline: ‘There’s a pile-on of grief.’

‘There’s simply all these catastrophic occasions that occur and the discharge from that stress cooker bursts,’ she added.

‘She actually goes into a downward spiral during which she self-destructs, pushes everybody near her away and she actually severs ties with many essential relationships in her life as a result of she does not really feel worthy and is in a lot ache.’

In the meantime in different drama on the cleaning soap opera, Justin faces troubles of his personal after he’s arrested for assaulting Leah’s new good friend, and fellow sufferer of Susie, Stephen Tennyson (Bren Foster).

Justin has suffered from an habit to painkillers and is seen behind bars in a latest trailer.