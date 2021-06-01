A museum in Hong Kong opens exhibition commemorating 4 June Tiananmen Square massacre
The museum commemorating the 4 June, 1989, crackdown in Beijing reopened on Sunday, in advance of this yr’s anniversary. Within the face of a second yr of refusal of permission from authorities on COVID-19 issues, and the imprisonment of others for final yr’s occasion, this time, organisers mentioned they might not attempt once more, however preserve their museum open until 10 pm on 4 June.
The organiser of Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen Square candlelight vigil has opened its yearly exhibit of pictures and paraphernalia from the bloody 1989 crackdown in Beijing on these calling for democracy in China. | Within the image: Photos for previous years of individuals gathered throughout a candlelight vigil at Victoria Park are displayed on the “June 4 Memorial Museum” run by pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong on Sunday, 30 Could, 2021. Picture through The Related Press/Vincent Yu
The opening comes at the same time as Hong Kong authorities have for the second yr in a row banned the annual 4 June vigil, which usually attracts tens of hundreds of individuals into the streets. | Within the image: An eye fixed of an activist proven on a TV display and an image depicting a person blocking a line of tanks on the 1989 pro-democracy motion in Beijing are displayed on the “June 4 Memorial Museum” run by pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong on Sunday. Picture through The Related Press/Vincent Yu
Authorities have cited the chance of the coronavirus, although the cancellation coincides with a broader crackdown on political activism and dissent in town. | Within the image: A workers member adjusts displays on the “June 4 Memorial Museum” run by pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong on Sunday. Picture through The Related Press/Vincent Yu
Organised by The Hong Kong Alliance in Assist of Patriotic Democratic Actions of China, the museum every year reveals pictures from the 1989 democracy motion in addition to footage from previous candlelight commemorations in Hong Kong. | Within the image: A picture on a TV display and an image on the wall each displaying a person blocking a line of tanks on the “June 4 Memorial Museum” run by pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong on Sunday. Picture through The Related Press/Vincent Yu
This yr, guests to the museum can even have the ability to lay flowers in remembrance of the victims who misplaced their lives in the massacre that occurred on 4 June, 1989. | Within the image: A board displaying the variety of individuals attending the annual candlelight vigil at Victoria Park in previous years is displayed on the “June 4 Memorial Museum”. Picture through The Related Press/Vincent Yu
For many years, the semi-autonomous Chinese language cities of Hong Kong and Macao had been the one locations in China the place public commemoration of the crackdown was allowed. Authorities in Macao have additionally cancelled their vigil for a second yr. | Within the image: A image displaying a person blocking a line of tanks on the 1989 pro-democracy motion in Beijing is displayed on the “June 4 Memorial Museum” in Hong Kong. Picture through The Related Press/Vincent Yu
Regardless of the ban, hundreds nonetheless turned up final yr in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park to gentle candles and sing songs. Later, police arrested greater than 20 activists who had been charged with collaborating in an unauthorised meeting. | Within the image: A man walks previous a backdrop of a Goddess of Democracy statue on the Tiananmen Square on the “June 4 Memorial Museum”. Picture through The Related Press/Vincent Yu
The crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong adopted months of anti-government protests that roiled the previous British colony in 2019 and shook leaders again in Beijing. | Within the image: A customer stands subsequent to a cutout of a Goddess of Democracy on the “June 4 Memorial Museum”. Picture through The Related Press/Vincent Yu
Within the image: A image displaying a person blocking a line of tanks on the 1989 pro-democracy motion in Beijing is displayed on the “June 4 Memorial Museum”. Picture through The Related Press/Vincent Yu
Within the image: A 1989 newspaper on the crackdown of the 4 June, 1989, pro-democracy motion in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square is displayed on the “June 4 Memorial Museum” run by pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong on Sunday, 30 Could, 2021. Picture through The Related Press/Vincent Yu
