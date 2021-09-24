a musical passion that is adventurous and soothing

Indirectly, Eric and the rest of my family were teaching me the concept of crate digging. While it was okay to like what I heard on the radio, there was less-heralded talent that deserved equal attention. I walked with that approach through high school and into my career as a music journalist, writer, editor, and curator.

Long before I’m here in 2016, I expect buses to New York City to ditch the record. It seemed There weren’t that many shops to choose from. It was in the mid-2000s, music streaming was starting to dominate the industry, and many mom-and-pops were being forced to shut down.

“Record stores, as we know them, are dying,” Josh Madell, co-owner of Other Music in Downtown Manhattan, told The New York Times in 2008. stores, which are the center of the music community and the place to learn about new music.”

Mr. Madel, whose store eventually closed in 2016, was doing something or the other. Just as record stores were failing, vinyl began to make a curious comeback, too. The Recording Industry Association of America found that shipments of LPs increased by more than 36 percent between 2006 and 2007. There was no clear answer for the resurrection. fellow chief Will tell you that there is nothing like analog sound. While digital music sounds cleaner, vinyl sounds warmer and fills the room. There’s nothing quite like poring over an album jacket and diving into the liner notes. It is a time capsule.

When New York City became the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, local record store owners found themselves in familiar territory: even though vinyl sales last year surpassed CD sales for the first time since the ’80s, Have the city’s many other indie storefronts survived along with the record shops? Turntable Lab, an elite record store in Manhattan’s East Village, closed its doors that year to focus on online sales. Other stores such as Academy and Limited to One, also in the East Village, managed to keep their leases, but turned to online sales to make ends meet.

Nowadays crate digging is done as much online as it is off-site. A stroll through the virtual music emporium Bandcamp can reveal everything from South African boogie to forgotten surroundings. But clicking around doesn’t replace the action of going to your favorite record store and searching for a rare find you were looking for, or didn’t need until you saw the cover. Everywhere is different: Where the head sound is behind a barbershop, the Academy is a huge space with a little more dust on the album jacket.

A new store, Legacy Records, opened on Water Street in Dumbo. I toured a few weeks ago and received an original copy of the Fujis’ 1996 album “The Score”.