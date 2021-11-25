A Native New Yorker Wrangles Pikachu in Thanksgiving Parade

My team had more volunteers to run Pikachu. So I decided that what I really needed to do was learn how to do it right. By some accident of luck – I often describe the New York Times’ Forest Gump, thanks to my random career opportunities – I was in front of the balloon when we got the signal to get ready.

I finished steering the giant cartoon character to his final destination: the deflation station on 40th Street and Seventh Avenue. (Pro Tip: Think of the parade from there! From 36th Street, it felt like an abandoned amusement park.)

The journey was like an intense workout. Towing the line requires a little strength and coordination while you respond to the shouts to raise or lower the balloon. Sometimes we had to increase our speed and reduce the distance between us. I can’t imagine doing that in stormy weather.

I did the NYC Marathon and that day felt like the best in New York. People cheer for strangers. And this is the only day in town when someone can give me a cup of water, a piece of dessert, or a piece of fruit, and I’ll take it and not even think twice about eating it. Today has been a frustrating day for me. It would be something I look forward to lovingly.