A New 10-Year Plan for the Cosmos

On Thursday, astronomers called on NASA to launch a new Great Observatory mission and technology maturation program that will develop a series of astrophysics spacecraft over the next 20 to 30 years. It will be an optical telescope larger than the first Hubble Space Telescope, and will be able to find and study Earth-like planets in the nearby cosmos – possibly habitable “exo-earths”. Only NASA can achieve this, astronomers say it could be built in 2040 and will cost 11 billion.

The two recommendations were the largest in a long-awaited, 614-page report of 2020, released Thursday by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

Every 10 years for the past 70 years, the Academy has sponsored a survey of the astronomical community to set priorities for big-ticket objects over the next decade. The Decadal Survey, as it is known, attracts the attention of Congress, NASA, the National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy.

Fiona A. of the California Institute of Technology. Harrison and Robert C. of the University of Arizona and Texas A&M University. This year’s effort, chaired by Kennick, Jr., took three years and resulted in dozens of meetings and discussions in each of the 13 sub-panels. Branch of astronomy. A total of 860 white papers were submitted for the survey, outlining a variety of issues that could be used to build telescopes, launch space missions, conduct experiments or observations, and address the diversity of the astronomical community.

In an interview, Dr. Harrison said his committee has tried to balance the ambitions with the time and money required for these projects. For example, a number of ideas were put forward for a space-observation spacecraft. Some were too big, some too small; Some will take centuries to implement. Instead of choosing one of these, the group asked the community and NASA to come back with the idea of ​​a six-meter diameter space telescope. (Hubble’s main mirror is 2.4 meters in diameter.)