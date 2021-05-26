A New Crop in Pennsylvania: Warehouses

OREFIELD, Pa. — From his workplace in an outdated barn on a turkey farm, David Jaindl watches a towering flat-screen TV with video feeds from the hatchery to the processing room, the place the birds are butchered. Mr. Jaindl is a third-generation farmer in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley. His turkeys are bought at Complete Meals and served on the White Home on Thanksgiving.

However there’s extra to Mr. Jaindl’s enterprise than turkeys. For many years, he has been concerned in growing land into places of work, medical services and subdivisions, as the world in and across the Lehigh Valley has advanced from its agricultural and manufacturing roots to additionally turn into a well being care and better training hub.

Now Mr. Jaindl is collaborating in a brand new shift. Enormous warehouses are sprouting up like mushrooms alongside native highways, on nation roads and in farm fields. The increase is being pushed, in massive half, by the astonishing progress of Amazon and different e-commerce retailers and the world’s proximity to New York Metropolis, the nation’s largest focus of internet buyers, roughly 80 miles away.

“They’re definitely good for our space,” mentioned Mr. Jaindl, who’s growing land for a number of new warehouses. “They add a pleasant tax base and good employment.”