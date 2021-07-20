A New Day in Haiti? Many Haitians Have Their Doubts.

“The country will stay in the same state, unless they come to an agreement,” said Rosemane Jean Louis, shortly before the start of the memorial and the new government taking office. “We have no security. We are hungry. We are in misery.

Ms Jean Louis recounted how she said goodbye to her son, 24, one day last year, not knowing it would be the last time. With a smile, he grabbed a candy from the pile of goodies she was selling outside their house, then continued on his way to meet a friend. He did a block, she said, before being shot by gang members outside a church.

“I did not even find his body,” said Ms. Jean Louis, 61, with tears streaming down. “They took it with them.”

Crime, kidnappings, gangs, security: words flowed from Haitians across the capital as dignitaries paid tribute to the assassinated president on Tuesday and his successors took the helm. Even as rival politicians made claims and counterclaims to replace Mr Moïse, residents were still on the streets protesting – often because they were convinced their new rulers, regardless of who won, would care. not from them.

“There are too many kidnappings in this country,” said desperately Steve Madden, standing in a group of men last week in a stare with police.

Where John Brown Avenue spills out of a lush valley into the sandy streets of downtown, tires burned along the road as Mr. Madden and other residents gathered. A local port worker had been kidnapped the day before and his frightened neighbors were demanding his return, Mr Madden said. A phalanx of policemen stood nearby with large guns.