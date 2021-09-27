A new Echo, a drone, and everything else to expect from Amazon’s big hardware event

Amazon is holding its annual fall hardware event on Tuesday, September 28 at 12PM ET/9AM PT. It’s invite-only, and while Amazon said it would share news about “devices, features and services,” it didn’t elaborate on which product lines could get updates or what new devices could be revealed.

If last year was any indication, expect to see an enormous amount of hardware. Last year, Amazon unveiled a new circular Echo with Zigbee support and “premium, adaptive sound” from Dolby, circular Echo Dots (the one that came with a watch), and the Echo Show 10 got a motorized base. Which turns your screen in front of you. when you’re interacting with it. Netflix support has also been added to it.

Also, Amazon unveiled its AWS-powered gaming service Luna with a special Luna controller. And Amazon’s Ring launched its Always Home Cam, a security drone for your home (which has yet to be released as of this writing). Both the Fire Stick and its Eero router also got refreshes.

Now let’s talk about this year’s event. We have some rumors and educated guesses about what Amazon has on tap.

Likely: Alexa-powered soundbar, wall-mounted Echo and Echo auto updates

Amazon doesn’t usually see leaks of its products before official announcements as much as some other companies (cuff phonecuffs), but there’s pretty strong evidence about what might happen next. bloomberg There was news that a wall-mounted Echo is likely. It will have a large 15-inch display that can be mounted on a wall or stand and can be a control panel for other smart home devices.

An Alexa-powered soundbar with integrated camera that makes video calls easier is also expected, per bloomberg. And while there weren’t a lot of details available, bloomberg Reportedly an update for Echo Auto is also in the works (remember Echo Auto?) An image of a Ring-branded dash camera first announced by Ring last September appeared in June. The so-called car cam will have Alexa integration and will be able to record video from the dashboard. If Amazon plans to update the Echo Auto, a car cam makes sense.

We’re also hoping that last year’s Always Home Cam Drone Amazon finally showed up. Still, it likely won’t be the only Ring hardware. Some other updates to the Ring product line are also possible.

Unlikely: Vesta Robot and Seeker Children’s Wearables

The long-rumored Echo home robot Vesta is now unlikely to launch this year — if it ever does — even though it reportedly employs 800 employees and has reached the “late prototype stage.” insider It was reported earlier this year that people involved in the development of Vesta were concerned that it could “turn into another Fire Phone,” one of the biggest Amazon hardware misfires, well, ever.

It also seems unlikely that we’ll see the Seeker, which is rumored to be an Alexa-enabled wearable for kids, that will come with GPS tracking. It was reportedly on the Amazon roadmap for 2020, but its fate is unclear at this time.

And after Amazon announced a new Paperwhite last week, it looks like we’ll be seeing more in the Kindle department at this event.

Unsure: Alexa Sleep Apnea Tracker?

Earlier this year there were reports that Amazon was developing an Alexa-enabled device that can track and monitor sleep apnea. Whether we’ll see that in Tuesday’s event is anyone’s guess at this point.