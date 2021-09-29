A new Google Nest Doorbell (wired) is coming in 2022

Google is working on a successor to the excellent Nest Hello doorbell, which it recently rebranded to the Nest Doorbell (Wired). The new Nest Doorbell will support 24/7 recording, work with the Google Home app (not the Nest app), and should launch in 2022.

Google Nest GM Rishi Chandra shared the news in a blog post on the Google Nest Community Forum today. “We are committed to being more transparent with you about where we are taking the camera portfolio,” writes Chandra. “We know that people with wired doorbell connections prefer to have a doorbell that can support 24/7 continuous video history (via a Nest Aware subscription). We are pleased to announce that we will be launching the second generation of the Nest Doorbell (Wired) in 2022.”

No further details were shared on the new doorbell camera, so we don’t know if it will be smaller than the new, much larger Nest doorbell (battery). Though it’s likely that it will because it won’t have to pack in a pretty big battery.

We also don’t know if it will have offline storage and battery backup in case of a power outage, Google’s latest battery-powered Nest cameras and a feature on the door. The current Nest doorbell (wired) also has some features the Nest doorbell (battery) doesn’t, including Alexa and SmartThings integration, a wider field of view, a larger zoom, and a 2K color sensor. Plus, you get alerts for sounds (talkers, dogs barking) with a subscription to Nest Aware.

While Google has already said that its new cameras should come with voice alerts, my guess is that some of these high-end hardware specs won’t make it to the second-generation Nest doorbell (wired). To this day, Google has its own version of the original Nest products to take out the bits that make them best in class in pursuit of a lower price point. Case in point, the new Nest Thermostat loses the original version’s beautiful tactile dial for about half the price.

Chandra also shared details about merging the Nest app with the Google Home app. The entire post was essentially an apology to users for using the Google Home app to manage the new cameras when they were used to the seamless experience of the excellent Nest app with their older Nest devices. “We are committed to bringing the experiences you love in the Nest app and Nest devices to the Home app,” they write. “It will take time to recover.”

He shared that the ability to quickly and easily flip between events in the Google Home app is coming soon. Currently, if your events are too far away, you’ll have to scroll through zero hours. There will also be an option to show a glimpse of the events versus playing them back completely.

He also confirmed that a desktop option for the Google Home app is coming in 2022, where users can view and control their new Nest cameras and doorbell feeds — but he didn’t specifically mention the old one, which included the first Generation Nest Cams included. and Nest Cam IQ. With the demise of the Nest Hello (sorry, the Nest Doorbell (wired) first gen) the only legacy product working exclusively in the Nest app is the Nest Protect smoke alarm. Once that’s over, it’s probably time for the Nest app to close.