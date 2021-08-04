A New Improv Theater Tries to Be the Anti-U.C.B. Is That a Trap, Too?

When the Upright Citizens Brigade shut down operations in New York for good last year, the news hit Corin Wells like family death. She moved to the city because of UCB, invested time and money, went from student to teacher, and in the uncertain first months of the pandemic, the theater represented an anchor in the past and a hope. for the future. “When I got the email I cried,” she said on a video call. “I had nothing to return to. “

Then a feeling of betrayal set in, shared by many improvisers, especially since UCB had kept its theater in Los Angeles, where its founders are mostly based. “We were the bastard child,” Wells said. “Decisions were made for us that didn’t serve us, almost like taxation without representation.”

In recent years, UCB had moved its popular Del Close Festival from New York to the West Coast, closed its East Village theater and moved out of its longtime space in Chelsea. But for Michael Hartney, UCB New York’s last artistic director, the last straw came when the institution took out a Paycheck Protection Program loan worth hundreds of thousands of dollars before closing its theater. He felt “very played”, triggering a revelation and a call to Wells to offer him to start his own improvisation theater. She immediately agreed. They brought in other UCB veterans to form a board of directors that met remotely every week last summer.