A new initiative will bring more vaccines to Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Pan American Health Organization plans to distribute millions of coronavirus vaccines in Latin America and the Caribbean starting this fall, an initiative that amounts to a tacit recognition that the United Nations-backed Covax program will not be close to providing the vaccines that the developing world needs.

The organization, which is part of the World Health Organization, intends to purchase “tens of millions” of vaccine doses and start delivering them in October, its director, Dr. Carissa Etienne.

“This is an initiative that will benefit all countries in the region, but especially those who do not have the resources and the negotiating power to secure the doses they need to protect their populations,” said Dr Etienne.

So far, more than 20 countries have expressed interest in joining the program, she said. The latest data indicates that around 20% of people in Latin America and the Caribbean have been fully immune to Covid-19, with some countries reporting vaccination rates below 5%.