A new mortgage rule aims to speed modifications and slow foreclosures.

Federal officials finalized a rule on Monday intended to slow what they fear is an impending wave of pandemic-related foreclosures by making it easier for lenders to change borrowers’ loan terms and adding additional hurdles before lenders cannot seize the houses.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said about 3% of residential mortgage borrowers now have at least four months in arrears – the point at which most foreclosure processes are allowed to begin.

“We have never seen so many borrowers so late on their mortgages,” said Dave Uejio, acting director of the office.

Federal moratoria on evictions and foreclosures have kept most delinquent homeowners in place since last March, but those protections will end on July 31. repairers will generally be prevented from initiating a foreclosure unless they have complied with tightened rules.