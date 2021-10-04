A New ‘Pal Joy’ Is Broadway Bound
“Pal Joy” is coming back to Broadway.
The 1940s Rodgers and Hart musical about a Cadish nightclub artist will be rewritten, re-set, and then revived for the next Broadway season, a producer team led by Jeffrey Richards announced Monday. .
The production will be set in a black community—the south side of Chicago in the 1940s—with a new book by Richard LaGravenese, a screenwriter and director who was nominated for an Oscar for “The Fisher King.” And who had adapted and directed both. 2014 film version of “The Last Five Years”. The show was originally set a decade ago, in the 1930s, and the main characters were played by white actors.
Tony Goldwyn and Savian Glover will direct the new production. Goldwyn is best known as an actor who starred in the Broadway adaptations of the television series “Scandal” and “Network”, while Glover is best known as a tap dancer and choreographer. He won a Tony Award for “Bring in da Noise, Bring in da Funk”.
“Pal Joy”, with a book based on stories by John O’Hara originally written for The New Yorker, is a rare Broadway musical that focuses on an antihero, and is often described as eccentric. Is. The New York Times theater critic, Brooks Atkinson, wrote of the original production, “If it’s possible to make a gripping musical comedy out of an exhilarating story, it is ‘Moment Joy’,” and then concluded his review with a rhetorical . The question that has plagued the show for decades was “Can you draw sweet water from a well?”
The original, starring Gene Kelly and Vivienne Segal, ran for less than a year, but some of its songs, notably “Bewitched, Upset, and Distressed,” became the norm; The 1952 revival was more successful, and inspired the 1957 film adaptation starring Frank Sinatra, Rita Hayworth, and Kim Novak (but Hollywood turned Joey into a good man and gave the story a happy ending).
By 1961, another critic for the Times, Howard Tubman, was calling the musical “wonderful” and “vivid proof of what a great musical can be”, declaring that “its disillusioned, acidic mood is a reflection of realism”. Matches well with, if not the cynical, of our day.”
There have been three subsequent Broadway revivals, all short-lived; Most recently, in 2008, it was denounced by New York Times critic Ben Brantley as “a production in mourning for its lifeless”.
Of course, that history leaves room for reinvestment, and that’s what the new team is hoping to do. Among other anticipated changes: in addition to the original score known for “Bewitched, Upset and Upset” and “I Could Write a Book”, they plan to add other songs by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, including ” where or when”. “The Lady Is a Tramp,” “It Never Entered My Mind,” “My Heart Stood Still,” “Falling in With Love” and “There’s a Little Hotel.”
The music is overseen by Daryl Waters, who won a Tony for orchestration in “Memphis”. In addition, one of Joy’s poorly treated women – Linda – will be portrayed as an aspiring singer rather than a stenographer, which will facilitate the use of new lyrics; A parallel change was made to the film, with some songs added as well.
In addition to Richards, the production team for the upcoming revival includes Funny World Productions, Willett Klausner and Irene Gandy, a longtime theater publicist who received a Tony Award for Excellence in Theater this year. Producers said they hope to bring the revival to Broadway during the 2022-2023 season; He did not announce any casting.
#Pal #Joy #Broadway #Bound
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.