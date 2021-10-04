A New ‘Pal Joy’ Is Broadway Bound

“Pal Joy” is coming back to Broadway.

The 1940s Rodgers and Hart musical about a Cadish nightclub artist will be rewritten, re-set, and then revived for the next Broadway season, a producer team led by Jeffrey Richards announced Monday. .

The production will be set in a black community—the south side of Chicago in the 1940s—with a new book by Richard LaGravenese, a screenwriter and director who was nominated for an Oscar for “The Fisher King.” And who had adapted and directed both. 2014 film version of “The Last Five Years”. The show was originally set a decade ago, in the 1930s, and the main characters were played by white actors.

Tony Goldwyn and Savian Glover will direct the new production. Goldwyn is best known as an actor who starred in the Broadway adaptations of the television series “Scandal” and “Network”, while Glover is best known as a tap dancer and choreographer. He won a Tony Award for “Bring in da Noise, Bring in da Funk”.