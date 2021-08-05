A New President Takes Office in Iran, Solidifying Hard-Line Control

Ebrahim Raisi was sworn in as Iran’s new president on Thursday, consolidating the power of conservatives who now control all branches of government in the Islamic Republic and are ready to continue a harder line in foreign and domestic policies.

Mr Raisi, 60, a protégé of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, won a low-turnout election in June that was orchestrated to prevent any credible opponent – especially any moderate – from running. He is seen as Mr. Khamenei’s choice to succeed him as supreme leader in a system where a small group of Shiite clerics, not elected officials, hold ultimate power.

The inauguration ceremony, at the Tehran Parliament, took place against a backdrop of strict security and great pomp, with more than 100 foreign dignitaries arriving in luxury cars, a military band playing the national anthem and the closed capital.