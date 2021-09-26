A new record in covid vaccination, Uttar Pradesh became the first state to vaccinate 100 million people

In Uttar Pradesh, the state government is conducting a vigorous campaign against corona vaccination. As a result, the vaccination graph in the state has gone beyond 10 crore till Saturday. UP has become the first and fastest vaccinating state in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. In this regard, UP has set a great record in terms of vaccination. Let us know that UP has become the first country out of an estimated population of 25 crore to vaccinate 100 million people in such a short span of time.

On Friday, 8.04 lakh people were vaccinated, a figure that crossed 10 crore

A total of 8.04 lakh people across the state were vaccinated with the help of the vaccination campaign on Friday, according to figures released by the UP health department on Saturday. After that, the graph of vaccination started in the state on Saturday went beyond 10 crores in the afternoon. According to the released data, a total of 10,00,36,235 people have been vaccinated in the state so far. In this regard, UP has set a new record in terms of vaccination. Maharashtra ranks second with 7.78 crore people vaccinated and Madhya Pradesh ranks third with 6.05 crore people vaccinated.

In UP, 54.12 per cent people got the first dose of the vaccine

Due to the rapid vaccination drive in Uttar Pradesh, a total of 54.12 per cent people in the state were given the first dose of vaccine till Saturday. According to the released data, the number of people taking the first dose of vaccine in UP so far has been recorded at 8 crore 14 lakhs. At the same time, the number of those taking the other two doses has been reported to be 1 crore 82 lakh.