Hockey, Japan – Restored water flowing into public baths in this city off the coast of western Japan originates from hot springs more than two-thirds of the land. On the surface, before the water bubbles come out, it is heated to another 107 degrees Fahrenheit – an ideal temperature for cleansing and soaking tired muscles.

But what most bathers don’t know is that a water heating boiler runs on a fuel of the most unhealthy origin: recycled tablets from dirty adult diapers.

In rapid aging Japan, older, incontinent people use more diapers than younger children. As the country trembles under the weight of this ever-increasing mountain of waste, the city of Hockey has become a leader in efforts to reduce it. By recycling diapers representing one-tenth of the city’s waste, it has diverted waste that would otherwise be dumped into incinerators and increase emissions into the atmosphere.

While many other nations are facing similar population growth, adult diaper waste is a hidden challenge in a nursing system with a shortage of workers in nursing homes and an inadequately funded pension system.