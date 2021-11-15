A New Source of Fuel in an Aging Japan: Adult Incontinence
Hockey, Japan – Restored water flowing into public baths in this city off the coast of western Japan originates from hot springs more than two-thirds of the land. On the surface, before the water bubbles come out, it is heated to another 107 degrees Fahrenheit – an ideal temperature for cleansing and soaking tired muscles.
But what most bathers don’t know is that a water heating boiler runs on a fuel of the most unhealthy origin: recycled tablets from dirty adult diapers.
In rapid aging Japan, older, incontinent people use more diapers than younger children. As the country trembles under the weight of this ever-increasing mountain of waste, the city of Hockey has become a leader in efforts to reduce it. By recycling diapers representing one-tenth of the city’s waste, it has diverted waste that would otherwise be dumped into incinerators and increase emissions into the atmosphere.
While many other nations are facing similar population growth, adult diaper waste is a hidden challenge in a nursing system with a shortage of workers in nursing homes and an inadequately funded pension system.
Kosuke Kavai, a senior researcher at the National Institute for Environmental Studies, said, “This is a difficult and big problem when you think about it. “Japan and other developed countries will face similar problems in the future.”
In Hockey, a city of just 10,500 people in Totori Prefecture, officials were concerned about the rapidly growing diaper waste and the cost of upgrading outdated incinerators. They decided to convert one of the city’s two incinerators into a diaper recycling plant and create a fuel that would help reduce the cost of heating natural gas in public baths.
In the bath, there is nothing to promote the origin of boiler fuel. Satomi Shirase, 45, who was visiting with her husband from Kyoto, was upset when she found out the source of the heat.
Attempting recycling “I feel great,” she said in the dressing room after hiking on nearby Mount Desen, which looks more like the more famous Mount Fuji. “I am not crawling. It was good water. ”
The diaper challenge is particularly big in Japan, where more than 80 percent of the country’s waste goes to incineration – more than any other rich nation – despite its close craze for waste sorting. As the Japanese population shrinks and other sources of waste dwindle, incontinence products for seniors are on the rise.
According to the Ministry of the Environment, the number of adult diapers entering the waste stream in Japan has increased by about 13 percent in the last five years to about 1.5 million tons. It is projected to grow another 23 percent by 2030, when it represents about one-third of the population aged 65 and over.
Since diapers have so much cotton pulp and plastic and swell four times their original weight after pouring the soil, they need more fuel than other waste sources to burn. This leads to expensive waste management bills for local municipalities and high levels of harmful carbon emissions.
And unlike other products, such as single-use plastics, diaper use cannot be restricted without compromising hygiene and health care.
“We can easily remove the straw and umbrella from the top of the cocktail,” said Cremena M. Said Ionkova, a senior urban development expert at the World Bank. “But we can’t remove the diapers.”
Acknowledging the growing problem, Japan’s environment ministry convened an executive group last year to discuss burning options for diapers. While a handful of other municipalities are pursuing hockey and converting diapers into fuel pellets, some are experimenting with converting them into materials that can be mixed with cement for construction or road paving.
Unicharm, one of the largest diaper manufacturers in Japan, has set up a pilot plant at Kagoshima in southern Japan, where it is recycling diapers into more diapers.
The biggest challenge for recycling is that caregivers need to separate soil diapers from all other waste. Less than 10 percent of municipalities require households to separate diapers from common waste, said Hayato Ishii, an official in the environment ministry’s recycling promotion department.
In Houki, individual families do not classify diapers, but in six nursing homes, assistants dispose of diapers in special odor-cutting bags that are brought to the recycling plant each week.
At Dysen Rehabilitation Hospital, where 8 out of 10 patients need disposable diapers, residents produce about 400 pounds of waste per day.
Just this afternoon, 33-year-old Tatsushi Sakata, one of the two workers at the diaper recycling plant, collected 35 heavy bags from the cinder-block storage space behind the facility – each containing 30 dirty diapers, all used in the past 24 hours, and dumped them on the bed of a Toyota pickup truck.
Mr. Sakata collects about a ton of bags on his daily rounds. At the recycling plant, he and his colleagues, wearing Tyvek body suits, rubber boots and helmets, throw diapers into a small trailer-sized vat. They are sterilized and fermented 24 hours in 350-degree heat, reducing their volume by a third of their dirty weight. This process converts the diaper into a fluff that is processed by another machine and turns into two-inch-long gray balls.
The factory scenes in the 1973 dystopian thriller “Silent Green” are slightly disturbed by the operations in which nutritious wafers are made from human remains. Although the ceramic and charcoal filters were designed to remove odors, the machinery emitted a faint yeast, toasted odor as the pellets fell from the shiny orange chutney into large plastic boxes.
“Initially, I thought it was a little scary because we were dealing with excrement,” said Mr. Sakta, who has worked at the plant for 10 years. “Our goal is to make unmanaged waste something manageable.”
Hockey Mayor Tamotsu Moriyasu said there was no money for recycling, although it did save on fuel costs at the incinerator and reduced transportation costs. He said visitors who wanted to know about the process came from all over Japan, as well as from Indonesia and Tahiti.
In a public bathhouse, the operator throws the pellets into a large funnel connected to the biomass boiler by wide plastic tubes. The pellets are burned to create the intense heat needed to heat the bath water. Although this process emits carbon, according to government calculations, pellets are less polluting than coal or petroleum gas used in former boilers.
“When I first heard about it, I thought, ‘Hmm,'” said Tatsuya Sakagami, 68, a retired city official who occasionally uses the bath. “But adult diapers are just human-made items.”
“In the past, people used to fertilize vegetables with human waste,” he added in the parking lot of the bathhouse recently in the afternoon. Converting clay diapers into fuel is no different, he said. “I think that’s a good idea because it’s environmentally friendly.”
