A new study shows that it is safe to exercise moderately while wearing a face mask: Is it safe to exercise while wearing a face mask? Players must read this report

A new study shows that exercising with a face mask does not increase body temperature or heart rate during exercise. Researchers at the University of Connecticut examined four types of masks. These include surgical masks, N95 respirators and neck covers. A recent study published in the Journal of Sports Health found that none of them had a significant increase in body temperature or heart rate compared to the group without a face mask.Participants walked or jogged for 60 minutes in a 90 ° F environment with low to moderate exercise intensity. Ayami Yoshihara, director of sports safety at the Corey Stringer Institute in Yukon, said: “Before this study, no one knew if wearing a mask in the heat would put extra stress on a person exercising. We know that masks are important to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We didn’t know if exercising with a mask in the heat, where your body was already handling the extra stress, would affect safety. ‘

Installed sensors inside and outside the mask

Yoshihara and his team also measured humidity and temperature inside and outside the face mask. They placed sensors on the inside and outside of the face mask on the participants ’faces. They found that sports masks and gaiters were significantly reduced because the masks absorb more sweat and water vapor from the outside air. Participants reported higher levels of respiration during exercise with a face mask due to changes in humidity and temperature inside the mask.

Discomfort is not related to heart rate

There was no correlation between reported discomfort and body temperature and heart rate. Yoshihara hopes the research could help create guidelines for athletes who exercise and compete during the summer and fall, while the ambient temperature is still high. “It is possible and safe to use the mask during low to moderate intensity exercise in the summer,” Yoshihara said.