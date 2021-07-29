A New Surge at a Santa Monica I.C.U.

SANTA MONICA, Calif .– Two months ago at the Providence Saint John Health Center, Dr. Morris Grabie stood in front of a makeshift plastic wall in the intensive care unit and prayed.

“Baruch atah, Adonai Eloheinu, Melech ha’olam,” he began in Hebrew, the sterile divider behind him sealing Covid-19 patients from the uninfected. “Blessed are you, Adonai our God, sovereign of all, who has kept us alive, supported us and brought us into this season. “

Around the doctor at the Santa Monica, Calif., Hospital, a small army in lab coats – doctors, nurses, technicians – bowed their heads, testifying to what appeared to be the beginning of the end of the pandemic. Sixty-nine lives in the service had been taken away by the virus. Pain and sorrow, life and death, fear and loss, month after month, it all happened behind that thin divider.

And yet, that day, not a single patient in the Saint John intensive care unit had tested positive for the coronavirus. Dr Grabie turned around and the ICU medical director, assisted by a respiratory therapist, opened the wall.