A.O.C. on Why Democrats’ ‘Talking Points Are Not Enough’



So don’t go around saying, “We’re going to replace every lead pipe in this country,” because under a bilateral infrastructure plan, that won’t happen. No funds were received for it. And if the Build Back Better Act gets even lower, it certainly won’t.

You and other progressives backed Biden in the general election. Do you think the White House is left open?

And that created trust, because trust requires insecurity from all parties.

There was some goodwill in the American rescue plan [Democrats’ $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package, signed in March]. But since then, what used to be very early has become a bit of a slog.

I don’t actually direct this criticism directly to the White House. I think, in general, the parties do not fully understand what is going on in the deep blue communities.

What do you say they are missing?

Speaking points are not enough.

Yes, is caring for children better? Absolutely. Universal Pre-K, this is something I wholeheartedly, wholeheartedly support. But when it comes to our base, we also have a top-down strategy. We always give them medicine and tell them what to accept, as opposed to really monitoring where the energy is and responding to it. And it allows us to shape our policy.

And despite the infrastructure plan, this kind of investment is desperately needed in non-service communities like the Bronx. However, if you, as a party, are asking everyone in this party to take the victory candle and hold a news conference in front of the bridge or the pit, and you are not funding and not actually repairing the pit, I would be very happy. One year from now, people are worried about how they will interpret it.

But the White House does not agree – did it not propose a stronger package? The clear answer is that the administration has to face the reality of 50-50 senate.