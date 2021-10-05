A ‘pacemaker for the brain’: No treatment helped her depression — until

Dr Sheth said the first patient, who was given the device in March 2020, is now “remarkably well”, to maintain a relationship and become a father. To test for a placebo effect, the researchers gradually withheld stimulation in a region of the brain without the patient knowing. His depression “got worse” Dr. Unless they needed a “rescue,” Sheth said. After the stimulus was resumed, they improved, suggesting it was “definitely related to the arousal.”

Several months ago, Sarah also needed rescue. Shortly after entering a study phase, where the device is either turned off or left on for six weeks without the participant knowing, “suicidal thoughts had returned,” Sarah said. said. His family tried to get him admitted to the hospital, but the hospitals were full. “Things were really bad,” Sarah said.

“Her depression had worsened very severely,” Dr. Scangos said. She said she could not tell whether the stimulation was off or on, but added that an equipment company technician was dispatched to Sarah’s home to “make rescue changes”.

Later, Sarah said, she improvised again.

Over the year, Sarah’s device has tracked the number of times a day in brain activity linked to depression And the delivered stimulus has diminished somewhat, but is still substantial, Dr. Scangos said. Still, some days Sarah doesn’t need the maximum amount the device is set to provide: 300 times daily, or 30 minutes total. (It shuts itself off around 6 p.m. because the excitement of the evening made him too alert to sleep.)

Long-term and more detailed data on SARA will be published later, said the researchers, who have so far had two other participants.

The device is intentionally tuned so that Sarah can’t feel arousal, but she believes she knows it’s because she later develops a sense of “emotional distance” that denies negative emotions. divided”.

Plus, “I feel alert,” she said. “I feel present.”

This is “a really good sign,” Dr. Dougherty, who is considering using a similar approach for depression and possibly addiction. “The feelings are still there, but instead of sticking like mud, it’s flowing like water.”