A Painting or an NFT of It: Which Will Be More Valuable?

British artist Damien Hirst, best known for putting a shark in a formaldehyde tank, has jumped on the NFT bandwagon.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, rely on blockchain technology to refer to an official copy of digital media that would otherwise be cheap or free. Mr. Hirst sells a collection of 10,000 NFT, each of which is a physical dot painting, for $ 2,000 each. A year from now, collectors of the series, titled “The Currency,” will have to decide whether to keep the NFT or the painting; the one they do not choose will be destroyed.

Is it better to keep the NFT or the physical artwork? What will be the most valuable investment? It’s hard to know. Some NFTs bring in large sums of money, but not all. As with any new art form, what will happen over the next few years is difficult to predict. And anyone who invests in NFTs for the purpose of generating returns similar to those of an investment should understand the risks.

“This is new territory” Diana Wierbicki, Partner and Global Head of Art Law at Withersworldwide. “It can go up; it can go down. It’s like any contemporary art: values ​​are not fixed, so you take a risk.