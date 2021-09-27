A party speaks out in the college admissions scam

For now, at least, Vandemore has found a new career, working for Water Solutions, a small firm that specializes in building drinking water systems, including digging wells on rural land and letting urban factories build their own. Includes helping with water sources. Glenn Reynolds, the company’s founder, whose son had traveled to an event run by Vandemore’s wife Molly, said that Vandemore was a quick study with the right academic background and a skill to marshal a team’s resources. Coach’s faculty displayed.

When Reynolds was asked why he decided to hire Vandemore, Reynolds said, “My feeling here was the story we all heard in the news, but that’s just one side of it.” “When you learn that John never cashed the check, Stanford wrote a thank-you letter to the donor and that John’s job requires him to fundraise, I’m sitting there wondering what it’s like to be prosecutors. Black and white is not laying.”

He continued, “John’s honesty comes out and shakes your hand.”

Vandemore said the therapy helped him deal with shame and anger and also showed him how to be a better husband and a better father to his children, Nichols, 5, and Nora, 3. Writing the book, That, he said, was exclusively therapeutic.

Vandemoer said he appreciated being able to skip work at the office and cherish weekends at home with family and lead a social life – the time he used to spend flying around the country to regattas. Nevertheless, he managed to get out on the water, working with young sailors at the Peninsula Youth Sailing Foundation, where Molly serves as director. Sailing, he said, still means a lot to him.

In July, he traveled to Norfolk, VA with a group of children aged 10 to 13.

Rolling up to the boat park evoked a lot of emotion – how would the other coaches, their former colleagues, feel seeing them? What will he tell them? After a few handshakes the anxiety went away, and until the next day, he felt a sense of comfort, only to see the current and how the wind was hitting the sails.

He wasn’t a college sailor, but he was no longer that coach either.

“I focus on the things that I think matter now,” Vandemore said. “It wasn’t about winning, it wasn’t about being the right athlete. It was about how to learn, how to fail, and how to come back again. I think I taught it a lot.” I can.”