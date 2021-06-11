A Path of Forgiveness After Unimaginable Loss in Iraq

ERBIL, Iraq — Basim Razzo’s residence in the Iraqi Kurdish metropolis of Erbil is pristine, with none of the muddle of most household properties. The spotless kitchen cabinets maintain cans of Maxwell Home espresso, a model he and his spouse, Mayada Taka, turned fond of once they lived in the US in the Eighties.

In the lounge subsequent to a wide-screen TV, a pink plush unicorn and different stuffed toys are neatly stacked on a blue armchair, awaiting the subsequent go to of his 3-year-old granddaughter, who Mr. Razzo says is his life now.

The little woman can be named Mayada, after her grandmother, Mr. Razzo’s late spouse. Mayada Taka and the couple’s 21-year-old daughter, Tuqa, have been killed in an airstrike on their house in the Iraqi metropolis of Mosul in 2015 by the U.S.-led coalition combating the militant group ISIS.