A person asked for cold beer from Sonu Sood and got this answer

Sonu Sood has become famous for helping people. He wins the hearts of people by announcing to help those seeking help through social media there. During the Corona period, when people were not getting any facility to return home, he came forward and himself came out and provided buses for the people. Since then, he became famous for helping people. Now a person strangely requested him, whose poster is going viral on social media.

Actually a person is standing with a poster on which it is written that ‘Winter blankets don’t drink cold beer in summer?’ This picture is becoming very viral on social media and people are giving their reactions. Responding to this picture on Twitter, Sonu Sood wrote that ‘Bhujiya will chalega with beer?’

A user named Vinay Dixit wrote that now the need of the needy will have to be fulfilled. Sonu Sood bhai people have hopes from you. A user named Gaurav Acharya wrote, ‘If you are bringing Bhujia, then also bring Rasgulla from the place of Bikaner.’

A user named Pooja Bhardwaj wrote that ‘Don’t give Haldiram Wala Bhujia’ Urdu is written on it. A user named Shimor wrote that ‘Sir my brother is always fond of eating Haldiram Bhujia with beer but due to poverty he is consuming beer alone. I can’t see their misery, I request you to kindly arrange for two packets of Haldiram Bhujia.’

A user named Arvind Chaudhary wrote that ‘Sir this is edited, no such person should be defamed.’ A user named Shyam Singh wrote that ‘Sonu sir, you fulfill his complaint, it is not just a matter of the leaders who can fulfill it because there is no election yet.’ A user named Rajan wrote that ‘It would have been better if I had got the pakoras.’

Will bhujia go with beer? , https://t.co/SX3rEtoYgL — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 6, 2022

A user named Meena Warsi wrote that ‘Bhai Saheb’s demand should have been for lemon water, but he asked for beer.’ A user named Suraj Trivedi wrote that ‘Sir, I do not want donations, just give a little recommendation to the Punjab government that it is better if it becomes a little cheaper.’

A user named Nishant Yadav wrote that ‘Now don’t give anything to anyone, people are happy with five kg of grain in Modi Raj.’ A user named Aditya Kumar wrote that ‘Hey Lord, just arrange this much, there is a lot.’ A user named Abhishek wrote that ‘My tasting will do the job, you keep the beer.’