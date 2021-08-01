A PGA Star Wins Gold in Golf, an Event Unmoored From the Games

Players who have come can return home as lawyers. American Justin Thomas, disappointed to be tied for 22nd, said he has been to the Olympic Village several times and is happy to have participated. He compared it favorably in terms of meaning even to the Ryder Cup.

“I’m more proud to be here than I thought,” he said.

But most golfers did not participate in the usual Olympic festivities, such as living in the village or walking during the opening ceremony. They remained sequestered near the course, as they would with any other tournament. How to link them more closely to the rest of the Olympics and to the spirit of the Olympic movement remains a dilemma.

Updated August 1, 2021, 9:37 a.m. ET

Kasumigaseki is the most revered course in Japan. Built in 1929, it was the site of an international team tournament in 1957 won by Japan. That year, Torakichi Nakamura crushed a squad that included Gary Player and Sam Snead. His victory helped start the golf boom in Japan.

Comparisons with Augusta National, home of the Masters, are appropriate. Kasumigaseki only allowed female members in 2017, four years after being named host of the Tokyo Olympic tournament. The women’s Olympic event will be played there from Wednesday.

The rules of the club’s Etiquette and Fellowship Committee are serious and precise. Shorts can be worn on the course, but only with high socks and not at the finish. (“Anything that is too long or too short is not allowed.”) Shirt collars may be turned up during play, but “the collar must be down in the clubhouse”.

Sweating is a concern: “In the heat of summer, players are kindly requested to change shirts and pants before entering the dining room, to avoid leaving a wet seat for the next guest, ”according to the club’s dress code guide. .