A Philippine Military Plane Carrying 85 People Crashes

42 soldiers and three civilians have died in this accident. At least 49 soldiers have been rescued in the accident

New Delhi. An Air Force plane has crashed while carrying military personnel in the southern province of the Philippines. 42 soldiers and three civilians have died in this accident. The soldiers aboard this plane were on a mission. He was given the responsibility of fighting Islamic terrorists. This is the worst accident in the history of the country’s Air Force.

Victim of accident in coconut field

According to military officials, at least 49 soldiers have been rescued in this accident, they are injured. As soon as the plane took off from Sulu province, it crashed in a coconut field outside Jolo airport in the afternoon. He said that the plane caught fire as soon as it crashed. During this, some soldiers were seen jumping from the plane. Seven people on the ground were hit by the plane, three of whom died.

According to the army, there were 96 people on board, including three pilots and five crew members. The rest of the people on the plane were military personnel. According to the army, five soldiers are missing. Officials said the pilots were also among the survivors. They are said to be seriously injured.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Sulu or nearby Jomboanga city, according to officials. The other soldiers are trying to find the military force.

soldiers were seen jumping out

The army said in a statement that “eyewitnesses reported that several soldiers were seen jumping out of the plane before it reached the ground.” Due to this they could avoid being hit by the explosion after the accident. The rear of the cargo plane survived. Other parts were either burnt or torn to pieces. Smoke was seen rising from the accident site. .