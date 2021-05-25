A Playoff Homecoming, and Swan Song, for the Islanders

The Islanders and their fans have a second chance to say goodbye to the Nassau Coliseum.

They thought they’d said goodbye in 2015, but after playing Brooklyn full-time and then part-time, the team returned to their Long Island roots after an arena renovation, culminating in this year’s playoffs. .

Before moving next season to a new arena in Belmont Park, the Islanders are hoping for one final playoff run in their home arena, which was home to four back-to-back Stanley Cup-winning teams from 1980 to 1983.

The Colosseum has been devoid of fans for nearly two months during this condensed season before a small percentage of worshipers could attend.