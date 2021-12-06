A preliminary study in South Africa shows a sudden, sharp rise in re-infections as Omicron spreads.
Past coronavirus infections seem to be giving little immunity to new omikron types around the world, South African scientists warned on Thursday, that a layer of protection that humanity has won slowly and at great cost could have been torn apart.
Just a week after its existence was revealed to the world, a large-scale mutant strain, which scientists fear could be the most contagious, is the dominant form of the virus in South Africa, and officials there say the virus is spreading rapidly. Top European pathologists said on Thursday that it could be “dominant” in Europe in a few months.
Scientists in South Africa last month reported a sudden, sharp rise in cases of coronavirus among people in those countries who had already been infected, in a study that has not yet been reviewed and published in the scientific journal. The authors noted that no such fluctuations occurred when beta and delta variants emerged.
He did not say how many of those transmissions could be attributed to Omicron, but South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported Wednesday that when they did a genetic analysis of a sample of coronavirus-positive test results from November, it was nearly three-quarters. New type.
The authors of the unpublished study wrote, “Population-level evidence suggests that the Omicron type is associated with significant immunity from previous infections.
At an online briefing organized by the World Health Organization’s regional office for Africa, South African scientists presented a clear version of the same conclusion, based solely on the country’s raw numbers: about 40 percent of South Africans have coronavirus and about 30 percent have been partially vaccinated (although some No doubt), and yet the number of new cases is increasing.
“We believe that previous infections do not protect them from omikron infection,” said Ann von Gottberg, a microbiologist at the Institute of Infectious Diseases.
South Africa has the fastest growing caseload in the world, although the figure is small compared to many other countries. In the first half of November, an average of 260 new cases were reported daily. On Tuesday, the figure was over 4,300, the highest in months. On Wednesday it was over 8,600 and on Thursday it was over 11,500.
Scientists say that the number and type of mutations indicate that Omicron is more contagious than the previous form of the virus, although concrete evidence is not yet available. Countries around the world, including some restricted flyers in South Africa, have rushed to implement the new travel rules, with experts saying the measures could have limited effect if not accompanied by other measures, including increasing vaccinations, wearing masks and social distance.
“Border controls can reduce the risk of imports and buy time,” he said. Takeshi Kasai, regional director of the World Health Organization’s West Pacific, told an online press conference on Friday. “But you can’t stop the virus completely unless you close the border, which has a significant effect.”
