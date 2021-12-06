A preliminary study in South Africa shows a sudden, sharp rise in re-infections as Omicron spreads.

Past coronavirus infections seem to be giving little immunity to new omikron types around the world, South African scientists warned on Thursday, that a layer of protection that humanity has won slowly and at great cost could have been torn apart.

Just a week after its existence was revealed to the world, a large-scale mutant strain, which scientists fear could be the most contagious, is the dominant form of the virus in South Africa, and officials there say the virus is spreading rapidly. Top European pathologists said on Thursday that it could be “dominant” in Europe in a few months.

Scientists in South Africa last month reported a sudden, sharp rise in cases of coronavirus among people in those countries who had already been infected, in a study that has not yet been reviewed and published in the scientific journal. The authors noted that no such fluctuations occurred when beta and delta variants emerged.

He did not say how many of those transmissions could be attributed to Omicron, but South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported Wednesday that when they did a genetic analysis of a sample of coronavirus-positive test results from November, it was nearly three-quarters. New type.