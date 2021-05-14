A Press Corps Deceived, and the Gaza Invasion That Wasn’t

The Israeli army abruptly introduced after midnight on Friday that its floor forces had begun “attacking in the Gaza Strip,” saying it on Twitter, in textual content messages to journalists, and in on-the-record confirmations by an English-speaking army spokesman.

A number of worldwide information organizations, together with The New York Instances, instantly alerted readers worldwide {that a} Gaza incursion or invasion was underway, a serious escalation of Israeli-Palestinian hostilities.

Inside hours, these stories have been all corrected: No invasion had taken place. Reasonably, floor troops had opened fireplace at targets in Gaza from inside Israeli territory, whereas fighters and drones have been persevering with to assault from the air. A high army spokesman took duty, blaming the fog of battle.

However by Friday night, a number of main Israeli information retailers have been reporting that the incorrect announcement was no accident, however had really been a part of an elaborate deception. The intent, the media stories mentioned, was to dupe Hamas fighters into considering that an invasion had begun and to reply in ways in which would expose far larger numbers of them to what was being referred to as a devastatingly deadly Israeli assault.