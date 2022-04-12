A pro-life clinic helped her keep her child. Now, she helps other women do the same



A Mississippi woman who felt “overwhelmed” with fear and anxiety after experiencing two unplanned pregnancies while in college is now helping other women choose life over abortion.

D’Chiron, a call center manager at Jackson’s Center for Pregnancy Choices (CPC) in Mississippi, who asked not to be named, told Gadget Clock Digital in an interview that her whole life changed when she met him. Open arms “and an” unjust environment “in the same organization years ago.

“It involved me in the pro-life movement, just learning its language, its importance and the ways in which we can support each person as much as possible,” he said.

D’Chiron said she returned to CPC when she became pregnant for the first time in her senior year of college and did not think she would be able to handle a child while continuing her studies.

They “reminded me that my goals can still be met, even with a baby,” she said, adding that the center provided her with free counseling, antenatal vitamins, an ultrasound and everything she needed to “smooth out” the journey. Provided. “

D’Chiron says the experience led her to build a career at CPC while in undergraduate school, where she soon experienced another unplanned pregnancy.

“So it was very irresistible,” she said, adding that the agency was there to “support” her in both pregnancies.

“I needed support. I needed time to process things, I had someone to talk to outside of my family,” he said.

D’Chiron now helps other women, many of them students, still recognize their options without abortion while still in school.

“If I can do it, they can do it. They’re stronger than they think,” he said. “And we’re here to support them in any way we can.”

D’Chiron, who is currently pursuing a doctorate in public health, says her research paper focuses on “the interrelationship between mental health, illness and unplanned pregnancies” and emphasizes the importance of counseling and support services for women to ensure that pregnancy results in mothers and babies. Healthy for both. “

The CPC, a national trust-based nonprofit, also provides information on client adoption and abortion services but does not perform those services or offer referrals, he said.

“Our goal is not to try to force alternatives on individuals, but to equip individuals to make informed decisions,” he said.