A Public Flagpole, a Christian Flag and the First Amendment



“We do not agree with the views of the camp constitution,” he added, “but we do defend the right to express it.”

Shirtleaf v. The Biden administration filed a summary last week, requesting the Supreme Court to overturn the First Circuit’s decision in the City of Boston, No. 20-1800 case. “The city may not normally open its flagpole for the flags of private civic and social groups, except for similar groups with religious views,” Brief said.

In previous cases, the Supreme Court has sometimes struggled to separate government speeches from private ones in public forums. Concerning a Confederate war flag.

In 2015, Walker v. In the Sons of Confederate Veterans, the Supreme Court ruled that Texas could refuse to allow special license plates with Confederate flags because the plates were official speeches and therefore exempt from First Amendment scrutiny. 5 to 4 votes were cast.

Texas had allowed hundreds of special plates with all kinds of messages, including college alumni, sports fans, business and service organizations. Others sent messages such as “Choose life,” “God bless Texas,” and “Fight terrorism.”

All were government speeches, Justice Stephen G. Breyer wrote for the majority.

“As a general matter,” he wrote, “when the government speaks, it has the right to promote an event, to support a policy, or to take a stand.” If not, the government will be powerless to promote vaccination or reuse.

Disagree, Justice Samuel A. Aletito Jr. questioned the idea that the license plates, which he called “Rutter Bee Golfing” or supported the University of Oklahoma, conveyed a government message. The first cannot represent state policy, he wrote; Second, at least in Texas, on the verge of treason during the college football season.