A Push for Electric Vehicles

President Biden yesterday set an ambitious goal for the transition to electric vehicles: By 2030, half of all new vehicles sold in the United States are expected to be electric.

Executives from America’s three biggest automakers have joined Biden in the White House, promising that 40 to 50 percent of their new car sales will be electric by the end of the decade.

Electric vehicles are “a vision for the future that is now starting to materialize,” Biden said. “The question is whether we are going to lead or fall behind in the race for the future.”

Can an electric car revolution happen in less than a decade? Today we’re going to walk you through the possibilities and potential pitfalls, with help from our colleague Coral Davenport, who covers climate change.