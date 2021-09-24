A push for Social Security to resume mailing annual updates

“It’s almost impossible, if you’re 65, to fix something that happened 30 years ago,” Mr Sertner said.

The approach to the law is uncertain. A similar measure introduced last year failed to move forward, and Congress is currently busy with major legislation like President Biden’s infrastructure spending bill.

Here are some questions and answers about Social Security statements:

Why should I check my statement?

The discrepancy in your earnings can not only affect your future benefits, but it can also raise a flag about potential identity theft. If the income is much higher than your records, it may indicate that someone is operating illegally using your Social Security number.

The details also help you plan for retirement. You can see how much you can expect to receive in monthly benefits, and how much more you’ll receive by waiting until your “full” retirement age, rather than collecting benefits at age 62. For most people born in 1960 or later, their full retirement age is 67. And if you delay taking your benefits until age 70, your monthly payment will be even higher.

How can I check my statement online?

If you are 18 years of age or older, you can create an online mySocialSecurity account. When you log on, you can review your details online or take a print out of it. You can also request an annual email reminder to log on and review your records.

What if I find an error in my statement?

According to SocialSecurity.gov, earnings can “disappear” for a number of reasons. Your employer may have reported your earnings using the wrong Social Security number, or you got married or divorced and changed your name but forgot to report it to the agency.

The first thing to do is to collect proof of missing income, such as a W-2 salary statement, pay stub or tax return. If you don’t have any documents, you can enter your employer’s name, the dates you worked, how much you earned, and the name and Social Security number you used. Then contact Social Security to have the error fixed. The agency says the process “can take some time” and involves contacting former employers.

Cindy Hounsell, president of the Women’s Institute for Secure Retirement, urges people to at least save their W-2 forms in case they need to correct their earnings records. If a former employer goes out of business, it may be difficult or impossible to get them later.