A Push to Get New York Vaccinated

New York State employees will need to show proof of vaccination or be tested weekly, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said on Wednesday.
And Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City will give $ 100 to people who receive their first doses at city-run vaccination sites.
Both efforts reflect a growing push to coerce or induce hold-backs to get vaccinated, my colleagues Michael Gold and Sharon Otterman reported.
As of Wednesday, nearly 71% of adults in New York City and 59% of the city’s total population had received at least one dose of a vaccine, and more than 65% of adults and 54% of the total population were fully vaccinated. Currently, most employees in New York State are not subject to regular testing, with the exception of those who work in certain collective settings such as colleges and universities.
But even as they announced the new measures, designed to deal with the growing number of virus cases and quell the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, Mr de Blasio and Mr Cuomo said they did not were not yet ready to adopt federal guidelines that would vaccinate wear masks indoors in areas with high coronavirus transmission.
“We received it less than 24 hours ago, and that is complicated information,” de Blasio said of the guidelines, released this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “So our health team is in the process of reviewing, and we’ll have more to say about it in the coming days. “
Resist Another Mask Mandate
CDC officials said Tuesday that vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans should wear masks indoors in areas of the country that have recorded more than 50 new infections per 100,000 population in the previous week, or where more than 8% of tests are positive for infection during this period. . The five boroughs of New York City fall under these parameters. Staten Island is once again a virus hotspot.
What the vaccination mandate says for government employees
Mr. Cuomo’s term will take effect on September 6.
The governor also announced a much stricter mandate for public hospitals, saying that vaccination would be required for all health workers “in front of the patients” in these establishments, without the possibility of regular tests.
The governor said the new policy targets the 25% of adults, or 3.1 million people, in the state who remain unvaccinated. He also said the state would work with unions – which in New York and elsewhere have opposed such mandates – to implement the requirement.
Cuomo’s lawyer, a key figure in sexual harassment investigation, to resign
Star Sommelier accused of setting fire to outdoor dining shelters
And finally: Enjoy the summer with these outdoor shows
Michael Gold of The Times writes:
After a long drought, live music has started to return to indoor New York City venues, and I – like many – am thrilled.
But there are still few things that I love more than summer outdoor concerts. How many opportunities do we city dwellers really have to marry our love of fresh air with the sensory pleasure of live music? And who doesn’t love the taste of chaos that comes with seeing the phrases “weather permitting” or “rain or shine” on a ticket?
Here at the Summer in the City newsletter, we’re especially excited about the return of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival to Prospect Park’s Lena Horne Bandshell – a place we love for its convenience and a series we love because it’s mostly free.
The opening night of the summer series kicks off Saturday with a show with neo-soul singer Ari Lennox, rapper Kamauu and R&B artist Nesta. Performers to watch include The Roots on August 12 (a paid show, though proceeds will benefit the festival), Skip Marley on August 13, and Wizkid on September 11. There will also be screenings of “Wattstax” on August 5th and “In the Heights” on August 26th.
Or maybe rock is more your bag. If so, head to Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. On Saturday Bright Eyes, a beloved band of mid-year moody millennials, will take the stage, along with Waxahatchee and Lucy Dacus (two artists I’ve spent far too much time texting the Times pop music editor).
Need more time to plan? The next two months will bring shows from Wilco and Sleater-Kinney on August 21, the Dropkick Murphys and Rancid on August 28, and My Morning Jacket and Brittany Howard (from Alabama Shakes) on September 10 and 11.
Also in the neighborhood, on Sunday, Grupo Rebolu will bring its modern Caribbean sound to the outdoor stage of the Queens Theater in Corona Plaza.
Chances are, if you keep your ears open and walk around to the music, you can find something similar in your neighborhood.
It’s Thursday – listen to your block.
Metropolitan Diary: Lunch at Tiffany’s
Dear Diary:
It was in the early 1980s. We were stopped at a traffic light going to work around 55th Street and Fifth Avenue. The rain was falling in buckets as people passed quickly past the front of our car.
I was on the passenger side. Someone had dropped his wallet, and no one seemed to have noticed. I went to look for it, hoping to find the owner. The person who had let go of him seemed to have disappeared into the crowd of umbrellas.
When I got back in the car, I looked for ID. There was a business card with the name, phone number and title of a woman: Senior Vice President, Tiffany & Company.
When I got to my office, I called him immediately. We met at 12:30 p.m. at the entrance to the Tiffany building.
By then the rain had stopped and the sun had broken through. When I arrived at the building, a well-dressed, middle-aged woman was there to greet me.
She expressed her gratitude when I gave her the wallet. Then she rummaged through the wallet and gave me her business card.
“You never know,” she said. “Maybe I can help you someday.”
Six months later, I received a call from a friend who had been unemployed for over a year. He was trying to get an interview at Tiffany for a managerial position. He asked me if I knew anyone there.
Maybe, I said, and called my new contact.
She answered the phone and seemed happy to hear from me.
I explained the situation and she asked for my friend’s CV.
Two weeks later my friend called back.
