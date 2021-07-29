A Push to Get New York Vaccinated

“We received it less than 24 hours ago, and that is complicated information,” de Blasio said of the guidelines, released this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “So our health team is in the process of reviewing, and we’ll have more to say about it in the coming days. “

Resist Another Mask Mandate

CDC officials said Tuesday that vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans should wear masks indoors in areas of the country that have recorded more than 50 new infections per 100,000 population in the previous week, or where more than 8% of tests are positive for infection during this period. . The five boroughs of New York City fall under these parameters. Staten Island is once again a virus hotspot.

What the vaccination mandate says for government employees

Mr. Cuomo’s term will take effect on September 6.

The governor also announced a much stricter mandate for public hospitals, saying that vaccination would be required for all health workers “in front of the patients” in these establishments, without the possibility of regular tests.

The governor said the new policy targets the 25% of adults, or 3.1 million people, in the state who remain unvaccinated. He also said the state would work with unions – which in New York and elsewhere have opposed such mandates – to implement the requirement.

