A quick guide to generate, check status of static password on the new income tax website



The new Income tax website, launched by the Income Tax Division, has many benefits and options to make the taxpaying course of simple and seamless for the taxpayers. From free Income Tax Returns software program to a dashboard, the new e-filing portal shouldn’t be solely user-friendly but in addition gives a new expertise for the taxpayer.

One such distinctive service of the new income tax website is the technology of static passwords. In easy phrases, static passwords are reusable passwords that don’t expire and are sometimes user-generated. They work finest when used with one other authentication sort, like a sensible card or biometric management.

Static password on new income tax website:

Static password on the new IT portal is helpful when taxpayers face community connection points or should not have entry to mobiles. In the absence of a correct community and web connection, receiving a one-time password (OTP) or Digital Verification Code (EVC) is an uphill activity. In such instances, static passwords come to the rescue and work as an authentication.

It’s to be famous that to log in to the new income tax website, taxpayers want two-factor authentication i.e. a further layer of safety.

This is how one can generate a static password on the new income tax website:

If you’re new to the IT portal and wish to generate a static password, here’s a step-by-step guide that may observe:

Step 1: Taxpayers want to log in to the new income tax website utilizing the credentials. You’ll be able to log instantly to the website utilizing this hyperlink: https://www.incometax.gov.in/

Step 2: Now, after logging in, you want to click on on the ‘My Profile’ possibility which is accessible underneath the profile web page. Then you will note an possibility exhibiting ‘Generate static password’ on the left menu.

Step 3: You have to just remember to undergo all the directions, phrases and situations associated to the static password after which solely click on on generate password possibility.

Step 4: Your registered mail ID will obtain your new generated static password.

Step 5: You’ll get a complete of ten static passwords generated at a time and anyone of them can be utilized to log in.

Nevertheless, taxpayers should observe that the similar password can’t be used once more and it’s legitimate just for 30 days.

Observe these easy steps to check the status of a static password:

If taxpayers need to check the status of a static password, then these easy steps may be adopted:

Step 1: Taxpayers want to log in to the income tax portal utilizing legitimate credentials. The hyperlink supplied above can be utilized for the similar.

Step 2: As soon as you’re logged in, then go to the profile possibility and click on on the ‘static password’ possibility. Energetic static passwords together with their validity will probably be displayed on the display screen.

Step 3: In the subsequent step, click on on resend the static password after which you’re going to get an unused password in your registered mail ID.

The new e-filing IT portal at the moment has 8.46 crore particular person registered customers. A minimum of 3.13 crore ITRs have been electronically verified for the evaluation yr 2021-21. The new portal was launched after the IT dept overhauled the present previous tax submitting portal.

