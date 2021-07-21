A Rap Song Lays Bare Israel’s Jewish-Arab Fracture — and Goes Viral

BEIT YEHOSHUA, Israel – Uriya Rosenman grew up on Israeli military bases and served as an officer in an elite army unit. His father was a combat pilot. His grandfather led the paratroopers who captured the Western Wall in Jordan in 1967.

Sameh Zakout, a Palestinian citizen of Israel, grew up in the mixed Arab-Jewish town of Ramla. His family was driven from their home during Israel’s 1948 War of Independence, known to Palestinians as the “Nakba,” or catastrophe. Many of his relatives have fled to Gaza.

Face to face in a garage above a small plastic table, the two hurl ethnic slurs and clichés at each other, tearing off the veneer of civility covering the simmering resentment between the Jewish state and its Palestinian minority in a video by rap went viral in Israel.

The video, “Let’s Speak Frankly,” which has garnered more than four million views on social media since May, could not have landed at a more opportune time after the eruption of Judeo-Arab violence two months ago which transformed many mixed Israelis. towns like Lod and Ramla in Judeo-Arab battlefields.