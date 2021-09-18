A rare look at Bob Dylan in the studio, and 13 more new songs
“Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight (Version 2)” is from the latest deep dive into the Bob Dylan Archives, the five-CD “Springtime in New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 1980-1985.” The track is similar in feel—though filled with Dylan’s improvisational variations—with a new mix that appeared on “Infidels” in 1983, which dials back the unfortunate 1980s drum sound. Dylan had a stellar studio band with the Jamaican team of Sly (Dunbar) and Robbie (Shackpeier) on drums and bass, and a collaboration between Mick Taylor (formerly of the Rolling Stones) and Mark Knopfler (of Dire Straits) on slide guitar. There was interactive interaction. ) on the electric guitar. It’s not the most original find in the set — which also includes rarities like “Enough Is Enough” and “Yes Sir, No Sir” — but it does come with live footage of the sessions, a rare glimpse of Dylan in motion in the studio. . John Pareles
War on Drugs, ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ featuring Lucius
The War on Drugs trades the psychedelic haze in “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” for the 1980s. Adam Granduciel sings about coming to terms with the past, breaking up, letting go and moving on, making decisions—with the voice of Lucius as a choir—”We’re all walking through this darkness on our own.” Deploying clean, resonant guitar and synthesizer hooks like Don Henley’s “Boys of Summer,” the song will be a fast-moving march toward recovery. parallels
Thames, ‘Mila’ featuring Brent Fayaz
This stellar duet between young Nigerian singer Thames and R&B crooner Brent Fayaz is saturated with an easy melancholy. On the song from Thames’ new EP, “If Orange Was a Place”, she seems anxious and settled: “I feel like I’m just getting undone / Tell me why you can’t get by.” When Fayaz arrives, he is alternately pleasing and alluring. “Found” echoes the insular angle of SZA, and also has the strong, earthy texture of mid-1990s R&B. Totally bloated. john carmanica
Carly Pierce and Ashley McBride, ‘Never Wanted to Be That Girl’
A stoic and influencer tussle between Carly Pearce and Ashley McBride, both realizing they have a common man. It’s a timeless trope, and an effective one—neither attempts to single out the other, a gesture of their shared desperation (in contrast, Reba McEntire’s bubbly 1990s duet with Linda Davis, who hugs turned into war). carmanica
Adia Victoria, ‘Mean-Hearted Woman’
After dabbling in electronic textures with her 2019 album, “Silence”, Adia Victoria returns, at least partially, to bluesy roots-rock on her new album, “A Southern Gothic”. Its lyrics deal with power, mortality and, “Mean-Hearted Woman,” heartbreak and revenge. Stuck to a melody, accompanied by a broken guitar and a persistent tambourine, she sings about being dumped and replaced, and when her voice is calm and breathable, she turns into a fury of bewilderment and heartache. , with a death threat that is no less dangerous to keep quiet . parallels
Cuoco, ‘Under the Sun’
“Under the Sun” is a shape-changing statement about one’s own journey. Cuco immerses us in interdimensional psych rock, only to quickly shift to a cumbia interlude, and then into a wave of Lightning guitar. In the video, he leaves a burning candle at an altar featuring artwork for his 2019 album “Para Mi”. Consider it a new era, where all bets are off. isabella herrera
Snail Mail, ‘Valentine’
“Why do you want to kill me?” Lindsey Jordan — the songwriter behind Snail Mail — sighs in “Valentine.” It’s a song about affection, passion, isolation, jealousy, and nervousness, with a stormy cool-loud-cool indie-rock dynamic that mirrors a passionate, messy, yet unresolved relationship. parallels
Moor Mama, ‘Wicked Waves’
Over the years, it has felt painfully unremarkable to slap a “hip-hop” label on the music of Came Iowa, a poet, electronic musician and Afrofuturist who performs as Moor Mother. (Not that that deterred streaming services and other grid jockeys from trying.) But two mixed things have been happening lately: Iowa is embracing low-slung, nodding more, And hip-hop itself is becoming a specier, goerier, more abstract realm. The new Moore Mother album, “Black Encyclopedia of the Air”, features guest spots on most of the tracks from emerging rappers and singers, such as Pink Sifu and Orion Sun. But on “Wicked Waves,” a hydraulic swinging beat, Aywa goes it alone – tackling subject matter that is at times abstract and evocative, elsewhere tender and intimate. giovanni russonello
The same week that he announced his first solo album in 10 years (coming out October 8), pianist Craig Tabourne released another collection of music that is similar in nature, but not quite the same. “60xsixty” consists of 60 temporary and fleeting pieces, each about a minute, that play one after the other at 60xsixty.com in a random order that is different each time the site is visited. You’re unable to stop or skip: The listener’s general sense of control fades away, as does the perception of a finished product – Taborn has said he may change some tracks for new ones in the future, bringing the total number Considering 60. The current range of tracks varies from 12-tone-scale improvisation on an acoustic piano to the kind of squelchy, three-dimensional electronic music that Taborn creates with his project Junk Magic. On other tracks, he is most concerned with stimulating the ambient sound. russonello
Oneohtrix Point Never and Elizabeth Fraser, ‘Tales from the Trash Stratum’
Leave it to Oneohtrix Point Never and Cocteau Twins singer Elizabeth Fraser to perform the final experiment in Glossollia. “Tales from the Trash Stratum” plays out like a new-age seminar on mushrooms: OPN collages glitchy arpeggios, synth crashes, and delicate piano keys; Fraser’s echoing sighs and fairy-dust melodies shimmer in and out of the production. It is an outburst of neurological delirium and decay, presented as comfortably as possible. herrera
Amare, “Sad Girl’s Love Money (Official Remix)” featuring Kali Uchis
Last year, Ghanaian American artist Amare quietly released “The Angel You Don’t Know”, an imaginative, upbeat album that skillfully harnessed all kinds of Afro-diasporic sounds, including R&B, Southern rap and Nigerian highlife. “Sad Girl’s Love Money” was an immediate standout: a catchy Afropop anthem for midnight efforts. On the official remix, Colombian American singer Cali Uchis whispers cool, Spanish comes silky, and curls up to Amare’s sky-high melody and smoky rap beat. herrera
Lindsay Buckingham, ‘Swan Song’
A frantic drum loop, like a punching bag, plays “Swan Song” from Lindsay Buckingham’s new, self-titled album, the single recorded in the studio and released after separation from Fleetwood Mac and emergency triple-bypass surgery. Gaya. The mix feels inside-out, his voice punctuated by percussion, while his flamenco-tinged acoustic guitar and weeping electric guitar both strike outward. He taunts Mortality—”She says it’s late, but the future is looking bright”—with sharp fingers. parallels
Ian Dyer, ‘V12’ featuring Lil Uzi Vert
A dreamily beautiful song by Ian Dyer, a sweet-sounding singer-rapper with the lightest of prickly edges, and Lil Uzi Vert. Together, they are arrogant and playful, and yet have a brilliant edge in the production, as if sadness were an inevitable byproduct of success. carmanica
Aurée – Montreal musician and electronic producer Auriel Auwe – is being assembled and tweaked on the spot, along with “Chain”, a track from his album “Frame of a Fauna” on October 22. She dials in in swooping voices. , a jumbled beat, temporary melody; The dance beat freezes, collapses and reappears, stopping briefly in syncopation with wordless vocal syncopation before evaporating. The video shows Ori sculpted with a CGI dancer who bounces as flesh and blood: virtual endeavors replace physical ones. parallels
