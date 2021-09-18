A rare look at Bob Dylan in the studio, and 13 more new songs

Over the years, it has felt painfully unremarkable to slap a “hip-hop” label on the music of Came Iowa, a poet, electronic musician and Afrofuturist who performs as Moor Mother. (Not that that deterred streaming services and other grid jockeys from trying.) But two mixed things have been happening lately: Iowa is embracing low-slung, nodding more, And hip-hop itself is becoming a specier, goerier, more abstract realm. The new Moore Mother album, “Black Encyclopedia of the Air”, features guest spots on most of the tracks from emerging rappers and singers, such as Pink Sifu and Orion Sun. But on “Wicked Waves,” a hydraulic swinging beat, Aywa goes it alone – tackling subject matter that is at times abstract and evocative, elsewhere tender and intimate. giovanni russonello

The same week that he announced his first solo album in 10 years (coming out October 8), pianist Craig Tabourne released another collection of music that is similar in nature, but not quite the same. “60xsixty” consists of 60 temporary and fleeting pieces, each about a minute, that play one after the other at 60xsixty.com in a random order that is different each time the site is visited. You’re unable to stop or skip: The listener’s general sense of control fades away, as does the perception of a finished product – Taborn has said he may change some tracks for new ones in the future, bringing the total number Considering 60. The current range of tracks varies from 12-tone-scale improvisation on an acoustic piano to the kind of squelchy, three-dimensional electronic music that Taborn creates with his project Junk Magic. On other tracks, he is most concerned with stimulating the ambient sound. russonello

