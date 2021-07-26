A Renewal for IBM Campuses Once Home to Punch Cards and Circuit Boards

ENDICOTT, NY – The sidewalks along Washington Avenue in Endicott, NY are empty enough for bikes to travel their length with smooth navigation. But 40 years ago, when an IBM factory was buzzing with thousands of employees, cyclists might have chosen a different route.

“During lunch hour you couldn’t see down the street because it was so crowded,” said Mary Morley, owner of Angel’s Flowers, one of the few storefronts without a sign. “For rent”. “It used to be quite the place.

Nostalgically remembering times bygone has been a pastime in the Southern Tier and Hudson Valley areas of New York State since IBM began downsizing and shutting down factories in New York State. 1980s. Indeed, the whole area was once a sort of extended corporate city for the tech giant, which started there and spurred much of its growth in housing and retail. . When Big Blue left, economic pain ensued.

But the large campuses that remain hold the keys to an economic rebound, in places like East Fishkill, Ulster and Endicott, say business leaders striving to reinvent them.