A Resort Developer With an Emphasis on Golf, Not Real Estate
This article is part of our latest special report International Golf HomeAbout some of the top places to live and play.
Mike Keizer began building Bandon Dunes, a remote golf destination in Bandon, Ore., caring little about where visiting golfers might live after playing them.
Getting to Bandon is certainly difficult: it’s hours from any airport and a five-hour drive from Portland. But in the late 1990s, Mr. Keizer felt it was the right time. He also had the funds to complete it, having built a successful greeting card company, which he sold in 2005 for $250 million. And he wanted to test his theory that golfers in America would prefer links golf—an older form of the game, invented in Scotland, that involved a more open landscape and usually near water—if exposed to it. Is.
“I expected we would have 10,000 rounds the first year, which was the break-even number,” said Mr. Keizer. “We did 24,000 that first year and basically paid for two years of development.”
Even with that kind of success, Bandon needed players somewhere to live. Enter Howard Mackie, an early partner. At Mr. Mackie’s insistence, Mr. Keizer built a clubhouse with 12 rooms and four guest cottages with separate rooms for group trips. “It was self-financing after an initial investment in 1,200 acres of land, 48 rooms and a clubhouse,” said Mr. Keizer. “But it wouldn’t have been possible if Howard hadn’t made me the room and the clubhouse. I congratulate him for that.”
Mr. Keizer is one of the most successful golf developers of the past three decades. From barren, coastal lands in Oregon, he created a new template for friends to visit and play. He has made three more since then.
His model is in contrast to many developers who take the lead with real estate and fit golf around it: Mr. Keizer first puts up the golf course, then he listens to what the local market wants. Today his name is spoken among serious golfers in the same way as top players and star architects: with reverence, a little jealousy and a good deal of awe.
Soon, he was expanding. In 2014, they opened Cabot Links on Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, and have recently begun development on Cabot St. Lucia in the Caribbean, both with an outside partner, Ben Cowan-Dewar. In between, he helped Model expand to Sand Valley, a golf resort that his sons Michael and Chris opened in central Wisconsin in 2017.
Both Sand Canyon and Cabot Links have real estate developments within the resort. Cabot St. Lucia is experiencing a pandemic-induced surge in demand for its homes – even though the resort is still years away from opening.
However, in Bandon, Mr. Keizer had a practical reason for building temporary housing, not vacation homes: he could not imagine golfers successfully selling their families on trekking to a vacation home in coastal Oregon.
“Bandon Brand It’s cold and windy and it rains a lot,” said Mr. Keizer. “Does this sound like a marketing hook? If we had tried we would have failed.”
Two decades later, Bandon, with its five full-length courses, two short courses, and international reputation, remains a “Spartan” experience, as Mr. Keiser’s son Michael called it. But resorts that have come under the Keizer brand since Bandon have found a way to incorporate real estate without cheapening the golf experience every fairway with Florida-style condos.
“Most developers try to maximize the amount of real estate they can place around their golf courses,” said Michael Keizer. “We sell enough real estate to fuel golf addiction.”
The market for Sand Valley, in contrast to Bandon Dunes, is where most guests are driving less than three hours to visit a part of Wisconsin known for vacation. So houses can be rented and income can be generated for their owners.
“It doesn’t go against the spirit of the sand canyon,” said Michael Keizer. “Our guests love staying in them. By selling real estate we are able to give our resort guests more of what they want, such as fire pits and screened porches.”
Still, like his father, Michael Keizer said he was resisting the siren call of money from the sale of the house. They have built only 15 houses in Sand Valley with eight more in the works.
“We just want to sell that to house our resort guests and fund the golf course,” he said. “I would spend my time building great golf courses, and real estate lets me do that.”
At Cabot Lynx, which opened in 2012, real estate has slowed. For years, Mike Keizer had no interest in partnering with a potential developer, Mr. Cowan-Dewar, a 20-something Canadian golf enthusiast at the time, and did not return his calls.
“A friend convinced me to take his phone,” said Mr. Keizer. “The deal was land for a dollar. It was remote, but I had already done it.”
“When I finally got there,” he said, “I was amazed that it looked so good.”
Cabot sold its original 19 villas in 2014, but it recently received zoning approval for 29 additional homes at its second golf course. Those homes sold quickly and are now funding other improvements. Mr Keizer said he never wanted to rush development and was lucky he had the money to take his time.
After surveying the original homeowners, Mr. Cowan-Dewar said people want non-golf amenities like tennis, walking paths and barns for exercise and fun. “As people who live in these places, they behave differently than when they come to golf,” he said. “You start going to the beach. You don’t just play 18 holes when you arrive, then 36 holes the next day and 36 holes the next day.”
Mr. Keizer didn’t budge on a different formula. One of their business philosophy is to listen to the customers and shape the resort as you wish.
“You need to find the best property, but then first sit next to the tee and ask people what they want,” said Michael Keizer.
His father takes that approach literally: when the Cabot Lynx opened, he skipped the ceremonial first round, and instead sat on the first tee with Mr. Cowan-Dewar, asking people what he liked and disliked.
Due largely to its geographical location, the ongoing project in St. Lucia stands out. There’s nothing cold or obnoxious about the golf season and it survived a pandemic, which Mr Cowan-Dewar credits with selling the first 42 homes upon their release.
According to the Keizer Formula, the golf course in St. Lucia came first: nine of the 18 greens will be on the ocean and the course is being designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, acclaimed architects who have also designed courses at other Keizer resorts.
Sand Valley’s philosophy has still evolved to be something different – not a dream friend’s trip or Caribbean getaway but a family-friendly vacation spot.
“Our goal is not spartan, it’s comfort,” said Michael Keizer. “Non-golf activities are the difference in Sand Valley. We got golf first but we’re adding pools and other things like pool houses and court tennis.
In addition to its two existing courses in Sand Valley, a third is about to be approved. For hard-core golfers, Tom Doak, one of the Keizer family’s favorite course architects, is in the process of revamping Lido, an iconic Long Island course that closed after World War II. The new Lido, which will open in 2023, will have just 17 homes, half of which will be rented to provide 50 guest beds. He said that additional rooms can also be added above the club house if needed.
“Part of that secret sauce is that agility and the ability to flow and adapt,” said Michael Keizer. “Just like Bandon, my dad wasn’t ready to make all these courses. He ended up doing what was right in front of him.”
Bandon’s success spawned later resorts, but that success required a wholesale reimagining of what a golf vacation would be.
It started from the ground. Mr Keizer then added architects who were little-known – David MacLay Kidd, now a sought-after designer, had not yet designed a course when he was asked, at 26, to build the first Bandon course. which was opened in 1999. And he asked the designers to make the courses fun, not punitive as many top courses were.
“I have been using an unnamed inexperienced golf architect on a remote site who had no chance of succeeding,” said Mr. Keizer. “It was ridiculous that it could work. But I had money to lose, which was good because no bank would finance it.
That risk has been rewarded. In addition to a steady stream of golf tourists at all the resorts, Bandon was awarded just 13 national championships from the United States Golf Association over the next two decades, beginning with the US Junior Amateur the following year. Mr. Keizer is proud to be recognized, but still proud to have the course to do something that has never been done before.
When Bandon hosts the US Men’s and Women’s Amateurs in 2032, the tournaments will be played in the same week. “With five courses, we can run two televised golf tournaments at the same time,” he said. “It will be very important for girls golf. I’m very proud of that. It’s a direct result of having enough golf courses.”
