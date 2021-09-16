A Resort Developer With an Emphasis on Golf, Not Real Estate

This article is part of our latest special report International Golf HomeAbout some of the top places to live and play.

Mike Keizer began building Bandon Dunes, a remote golf destination in Bandon, Ore., caring little about where visiting golfers might live after playing them.

Getting to Bandon is certainly difficult: it’s hours from any airport and a five-hour drive from Portland. But in the late 1990s, Mr. Keizer felt it was the right time. He also had the funds to complete it, having built a successful greeting card company, which he sold in 2005 for $250 million. And he wanted to test his theory that golfers in America would prefer links golf—an older form of the game, invented in Scotland, that involved a more open landscape and usually near water—if exposed to it. Is.