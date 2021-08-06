A Return to Freedom, After Nearly a Year Trapped Indoors Under Lockdown

TORONTO – Ted Freeman-Atwood, 90, emerged from his large brick nursing home in his wheelchair, wearing a blue tweed jacket with a white handkerchief sticking out of his chest pocket. “It’s the furthest I’ve traveled since last year,” he told the manager of his favorite restaurant two blocks away, who greeted him by name.

It was a beautiful day in June. Clear skies, bountiful sunshine and vibrant Toronto streets. After eight months of near-constant government-enforced closures, small storefronts opened to shoppers and restaurant patrons spilled from sidewalk patios onto the road.

It was Mr. Freeman-Atwood’s first real outing since August 2020; his second since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

He ordered a glass of pinot grigio, explaining that he hadn’t tasted the pleasure for almost a year because “the joint I live in doesn’t want drunk old men banging girls after 5 pm”