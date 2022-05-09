A-Rod praises Mets owner Steve Cohen for transforming team



It is understandable why Alex Rodriguez would be bitter in the discussion about the Mets, why the team read less to buy, but his latest comment shows his approval of the team’s last owner Steve Cohen.

The richest owner in the history of the sport has turned the Mets from arguably the best team in baseball to the stock of late. What he has done in such a short time is really great.

“We’re talking about Steve Cohen … one of the richest owners in sports, but one of the richest in terms of capital analysis,” Rodriguez said. Nick reminds me of soap. “

A ton of energy from Cohen. Despite owning the company, Steve Cohen took his fans to Twitter. It’s really fun to follow, especially if you like Mets.

When it comes to baseball, it seems MLB owners are either fascinated by the analysis or an old hag screaming at the clouds about bunting. With a great director like Buck Schulter, having the ability to know when to use analysis versus leaning on common sense is incredibly valuable.

This willingness to pivot whichever side the team needs at the moment has given the Mets a 19-10 lead – good for first place in the NL East at five-game intervals.

It’s a good look for A-Rod to compliment Steve Cohen on the value of the Mets’ new ownership group. Instead of lying to himself or to others, he would be more appropriate, Rodriguez explicitly states: The Mets, who spent $ 270 million on the roster while maintaining analytical middle ground, proved every bit of what was missing.

The New York Mets were a fun group to visit again and for that only one owner picked up a torn one. It’s nice to see the Wilpon family finally get out of the leadership path that really cares.