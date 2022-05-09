Sports

A-Rod praises Mets owner Steve Cohen for transforming team

12 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
A-Rod praises Mets owner Steve Cohen for transforming team
Written by admin
A-Rod praises Mets owner Steve Cohen for transforming team

A-Rod praises Mets owner Steve Cohen for transforming team

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

It is understandable why Alex Rodriguez would be bitter in the discussion about the Mets, why the team read less to buy, but his latest comment shows his approval of the team’s last owner Steve Cohen.

The richest owner in the history of the sport has turned the Mets from arguably the best team in baseball to the stock of late. What he has done in such a short time is really great.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“We’re talking about Steve Cohen … one of the richest owners in sports, but one of the richest in terms of capital analysis,” Rodriguez said. Nick reminds me of soap. “

This photo from a Zoom press conference shows New York Mets owner Steve Cohen on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

This photo from a Zoom press conference shows New York Mets owner Steve Cohen on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
(New York Mets via AP)

A ton of energy from Cohen. Despite owning the company, Steve Cohen took his fans to Twitter. It’s really fun to follow, especially if you like Mets.

When it comes to baseball, it seems MLB owners are either fascinated by the analysis or an old hag screaming at the clouds about bunting. With a great director like Buck Schulter, having the ability to know when to use analysis versus leaning on common sense is incredibly valuable.

New York Mets manager Buck Sholter (11) watches an MLB baseball match between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 24, 2022 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

New York Mets manager Buck Sholter (11) watches an MLB baseball match between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 24, 2022 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.
(Kevin Abel / Icon Sportswear via Getty Images)

READ Also  IPL 2022 DC vs LSG IPL 2022 Highlights: Delhi lost by 6 runs, Lucknow team reached second in the points table

This willingness to pivot whichever side the team needs at the moment has given the Mets a 19-10 lead – good for first place in the NL East at five-game intervals.

It’s a good look for A-Rod to compliment Steve Cohen on the value of the Mets’ new ownership group. Instead of lying to himself or to others, he would be more appropriate, Rodriguez explicitly states: The Mets, who spent $ 270 million on the roster while maintaining analytical middle ground, proved every bit of what was missing.

Steven A., owner of the New York Mets. Cohen speaks at the unveiling of the Tom Sewer statue before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at City Field on April 15, 2022 in New York City. All players wear # 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. The Mets beat the Diamondbacks 10-3.

Steven A., owner of the New York Mets. Cohen speaks at the unveiling of the Tom Sewer statue before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at City Field on April 15, 2022 in New York City. All players wear # 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. The Mets beat the Diamondbacks 10-3.
(Jim McIjack / Getty Images)

The New York Mets were a fun group to visit again and for that only one owner picked up a torn one. It’s nice to see the Wilpon family finally get out of the leadership path that really cares.

#ARod #praises #Mets #owner #Steve #Cohen #transforming #team

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment