A scene of ‘Sholay’ was changed after Dharmendra said, Salim-Javed had opened the secret after many years

‘Sholay’ was released in the year 1975. The film was written by Salim-Javed and directed by Ramesh Sippy. Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan were seen in the lead roles in the film. Dharmendra was a big actor during that time. This was the reason that at the behest of Dharmendra, a slight change was made in a scene of Sholay. This was disclosed by Salim-Javed himself during an interview. However, this was the only scene when it was changed after being told by an actor.

Javed Akhtar had told in an interview, ‘When Ramesh Sippy sahab decided to make a film on the script of us, most of the directors of the industry had also questioned his location. Because after much deliberation he decided to shoot the entire film in a village in Bangalore. Well, we had already shared the characters of the film. It is generally seen that all the actors in the film are cast and they do not even know their character.

Javed Akhtar had further told, ‘This did not happen at all with our film. Even we did not even change the scenes after being told by any actor. Why was the change even made? Because we had already decided the location after so much thought. The scene with just a tank was changed after Dharmendra ji told him, in which he had to drink some liquor. Although we wanted to shoot that scene somewhere else, but he told his idea and later that scene became a super hit too.

Dharmendra-Amitabh were stuck in the jam: Recently in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Amitabh Bachchan had told, ‘I and Dharam ji had once left for the set when our car broke down in a crowded area in Bangalore. It was a market and 3-4 thousand people had gathered to see Dharam ji. Because Dharam ji was a big star during that time. I was very scared of this, but Dharam ji said that there is no need to be afraid. He grabbed my hand and we reached the set sitting in the auto.