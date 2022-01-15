A scuffle broke out between the players of both the teams on the football ground, the player fell on the field after being punched; Watch Video

A scuffle broke out between the players of both the teams on the football floor, the player fell on the field after being punched; Watch Video

A scuffle broke out between the players of the two teams after the match performed between Ghana and Gabon in Yaounde (Cameroon) in the Africa Cup of Nations football event. Throughout this, a Ghanaian player was additionally punched and he instantly fell on the field. After this incident, all the players of Gabon have been very indignant.

In actual fact, it occurred that on this match, Gabon scored in the final moments to degree the rating at 1-1 after falling behind. After the ultimate whistle of the match, Ghanaian substitute Benjamin Teteh punched Gabon’s Aaron Boupendza. After being punched, Aaron instantly fell on the floor.

At the identical time, there was a scuffle between the players and staff officers of both the teams in the stadium. After this draw, Ghana’s staff has slipped to the third place of their group (Group C). Teteh is proven a purple card for punching and is ready to be banned.

Speaking about this match, captain Andre Ayew gave Ghana the lead in the 18th minute itself however Jim Alevinah scored the equalizer in the 88th minute of the match. Whereas 1982 champions Ghana have been at risk of being eradicated from the group stage, the identical teams of Gabon and Morocco consolidated their positions for the final 16.

Benjamin Tetteh was proven a purple card for violent conduct after the full-time whistle of Gabon vs Ghana!

How did the battle begin?

In opposition to Gabon, the Ghanaians misplaced their cool when an equalizer was scored in the 88th minute. The Ghanaian players thought of it in opposition to the spirit of the sport. As a result of one of his players was injured and his player intentionally threw the ball off the field whereas ready for the physician to come back to the field.

The Gabon players, nonetheless, continued with the sport and Alevinah’s hit kicked off Ghanaian goalkeeper Jojo Walcott. Ghana captain Ayew stated after the match, “He has proven a really small mentality. Very small We’re very dissatisfied with them.

