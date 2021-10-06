A sea of white faces in Australia’s ‘party of multiculturalism’
MELBOURNE, Australia – She seemed an ideal political candidate in a country that prefers to call itself the “most successful multicultural nation” in the world.
Tu Le, a young Australian lawyer, the daughter of Vietnamese refugees, was set to be the opposition Labor Party’s candidate for parliament in one of Sydney’s most diverse districts. She grew up nearby, works as an advocate for exploited migrant workers and is supported by the ruling party.
Ms. Le was then passed on. Leaders of the centre-left party, which positions itself as a bastion of diversity, called on Christina, a white-American senator from Sydney’s wealthy northeast, to run for a secure Labor seat in the city’s poor south-west. Kennelly chose.
But Ms. Le, unlike many before her, did not go quietly. He and other young members of the political left have pushed open a debate over the absence of cultural diversity in Australia’s halls of power, which persists even as the country has been transformed by non-European migration.
While nearly a quarter of the population is non-white, members of minority groups only make up about 6 percent of the federal parliament, according to a 2018 study. This figure has barely come down, leaving Australia far behind comparable democracies such as the UK, Canada and the United States.
In Australia, migrant communities are often seen but not heard: for photo opportunities and as fundraising bases or voting blocks, but largely out of electoral power, elected officials and party members said. . Now, global counts on race like the Black Lives Matter movement and a pandemic are calling for change after a pandemic that crystallized Australia’s class and racial inequalities.
“The Australia I live in and the Australia I work in are two completely different worlds,” said Greens party senator Mehreen Farooqui. “And now we know why they are two completely different worlds. It’s because people are unwilling to step aside and really make room for this representation.”
Backlash has reached the highest level of the Labor Party, which is hoping to oust Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the federal election due by May.
The Labor leader, Anthony Albanese, faced criticism when he branded the white senator, Ms Keneally, 52, an expatriate “success story” because she was born in the United States. Some party members called the remarks deaf, a charge they also leveled at former Prime Minister Paul Keating, when he said it would take years for local candidates to scramble “at the level of executive competence” of Ms. Keneally, if they ever got there. can.”
Ms Keneally, one of the most senior members of the Labor Party, told a radio interviewer that she had made “a deliberate decision” to seek the South-West Sydney seat. It did this, she said, because it represented an unseen community that “has never had a local member who sits at the highest level of government, at a senior level at the cabinet table, and I think they deserve it.”
He plans to move to the district, she said. In the Australian political system, candidates for parliamentary seats are decided either by party leaders or through an internal vote of party members in that district. Candidates need not reside in the district they wish to represent.
When contacted for comment, Ms. Keneally’s office referred The New York Times to previous media interviews.
Seasoned MP Chris Hayes, who is vacating the South West Sydney seat, said he supported Ms Lay because of her deep ties to the community.
“It would be sensational not only to say that we in Labor are the party of multiculturalism, but to actually show it on its face,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation in March.
Ms Le, 30, said she believed the party leadership sidelined her because it saw her as a “tick-the-box exercise” rather than a viable contender.
As an outsider, “the system was stacked against me,” she said. “I haven’t ‘paid my dues,’ I haven’t ‘given my time’ or have been with faceless men or factional bosses for years.”
What he finds particularly disappointing about Labor’s decision, he said, sends the message: that the party relies on the working class and migrant communities for votes.
Australia has not experienced similar tussles over political representation, which has resulted in increased electoral clout for minority groups in other countries, said Tim Southfomasen, a former National Racial Discrimination Commissioner, as it “topped down” multiculturalism. policy was introduced. in the 1970s.
This has generated recognition of minority groups, though often in the form of “festive” multiculturalism, he said, which uses food and cultural festivals as stand-ins for genuine engagement.
When ethnic minorities become involved in Australian politics, they are often motivated to become de facto representatives of their communities – expected to speak on issues of multiculturalism, or to recruit party members from the same cultural background. is charged for – and then punished for not being comprehensive. Request.
“The expectation from parties as well as from within the community is that you are meant to represent a minority, the small part of your community that is from the same ethnic background as you,” said Elizabeth Lee, a Korean Australian who is the leader of the Australian capital. of the Liberal Party of the region. “It’s very hard to break that mold.”
Peter Khalil, a Labor member of parliament, said many ethnically diverse candidates never come to parliament because their parties do not put them in a winnable race.
He said that during his own election half a decade ago, he was asked to shave off his goat because it “made him look like a Muslim”. (Mr. Khalil is a Coptic Christian.)
“They want to bleach you, whiten you,” he said, “because there is a fear that you will scare people.”
In the Australian political system, the displacement of a local candidate by a high-ranking party insider is not uncommon. Mr Morrison was elected to contest for a seat in 2007, when a more popular Lebanese Australian candidate, Michael Toke, said he had been forced to withdraw by leaders of the centre-right Liberal Party.
Ms Kennelly moved to a safer Labor seat with the support of party leaders, as she was in danger of losing her current seat. Her supporters also noted that she is supported by a handful of Vietnamese, Cambodian and Middle Eastern community leaders.
Joseph Havel, 32, a municipality mayor in Melbourne and a Labor Party member, said that as a political aspirant from a refugee background, he saw a glimpse of his potential future in Ms Lay’s controversy. Mr. Havil is Assyrian, a minority group from the Middle East.
“You can spend years and years doing the groundwork, the most important thing in politics – helping local communities, understanding your local community with a view to helping them as a public policy maker – and it still gets you down the line. Not enough to bring in,” he said.
Osmond Chiu, 34, a party member who is Chinese Australian, said “the message was sent that culturally diverse representation is an idea in Labour, and has always been discarded whenever it would be politically inconvenient. Will go.”
Ms Le spoke in a way that others have avoided in the past, perhaps to preserve future political opportunities. She said she was unsure what she would do next, but she hopes political parties will now think twice before making a decision that put her off.
“It’s definitely tapped into something uncomfortable enough to discuss, but I think it needs to be out in the open,” she said. “I don’t think people will stand up for it anymore.”
