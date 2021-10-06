A sea of ​​white faces in Australia’s ‘party of multiculturalism’

MELBOURNE, Australia – She seemed an ideal political candidate in a country that prefers to call itself the “most successful multicultural nation” in the world.

Tu Le, a young Australian lawyer, the daughter of Vietnamese refugees, was set to be the opposition Labor Party’s candidate for parliament in one of Sydney’s most diverse districts. She grew up nearby, works as an advocate for exploited migrant workers and is supported by the ruling party.

Ms. Le was then passed on. Leaders of the centre-left party, which positions itself as a bastion of diversity, called on Christina, a white-American senator from Sydney’s wealthy northeast, to run for a secure Labor seat in the city’s poor south-west. Kennelly chose.

But Ms. Le, unlike many before her, did not go quietly. He and other young members of the political left have pushed open a debate over the absence of cultural diversity in Australia’s halls of power, which persists even as the country has been transformed by non-European migration.