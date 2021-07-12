A Share Of Tata Group Gave A Return Of 1159 Percent In One Year, The Stock Is Still Cheap

The share of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Limited was at Rs 3.65 on 13 July 2020. On July 12, 2021, it got lower circuit on BSE. Now its price has reached Rs 44.15.

New Delhi. If you are also thinking of earning money from stocks, then you can choose good quality stocks for investment. There are many stock stocks which are considered good in terms of profit. Tata Group always leads in the list of stocks giving better return on investment. Another share has now been included in the list of Tata company, which has made investors silver in the last one year.

In fact, there is a share of Tata Group companies which has given a return of more than 1100 percent to the shareholders in the last 1 year. The share of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Limited (TTML) was at Rs 3.65 a year ago on BSE on 13 July 2020. It has a lower circuit on BSE on 12 July 2021. Now its price has reached Rs 44.15. In this way, in the last one year, it has given a record return of 1109.59 percent to the investors.

Now those who put 1 lakh will get 11 lakhs

Midcap stocks and Tata Group names have made investors rich. If an investor had invested Rs 1 lakh in this stock in July last year, then today its value would have been more than Rs 11 lakh. If the share of Tata Teleservices is compared with the Sensex, then the Sensex has given a return of 42.58 percent in the last one year. On the other hand, Tata Tele’s stock has given 1086 percent more returns according to the growth of Sensex.

Has given a return of 489 percent in 2021

The share of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Limited has given a return of 489 percent since the beginning of 2021. The company’s stock has risen 76.25 per cent in one month. Experts believe that the outlook of Tata Teleservices looks good. The company has also reduced its losses as compared to last year. The company’s loss in the April-June quarter last year was Rs 1069 crore. At the same time, the company’s loss came down to Rs 288.29 crore in the January-March quarter. At the same time, the deficit is expected to reduce further in the April-June quarter 2021. It is being told that now the company can also come in profit.

Promoters have highest stake in TTML

The good thing for the company is that its promoters have the highest stake. Tata Sons holds 74.36 per cent stake in the company. Retail investors hold 25.64 per cent. Tata Sons also has big planning regarding the company. Now Tata Sons can launch the company as Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS).

