A shining BMW 3Series 320d luxury car will be available here for just 18 lakhs, the price in the showroom is 45 lakhs

Want to buy a luxury car but have a budget, then read this offer without delay, in which you are getting BMW 3 Series 320d luxury car at less than half price.

The segment of luxury cars in the car sector of the country is very small as the price of these cars is so high that it is difficult for a middle class or upper middle class to buy them.

But if you are also fond of premium and luxury cars but have never been able to buy due to budget constraints, then here we are going to tell you the complete details of offers available on BMW 3 Series 320d luxury car.

If you buy this car from the showroom, then you will have to spend 45.18 lakhs for this, but through this offer you can buy this car at a budget of just 18 lakhs i.e. less than half the price.

Today’s offer on this car is given by second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has listed this luxury car on its site and has priced it at Rs 18,42,699.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is September 2015 and it has run 33,958 kms till now, this BMW 3 Series 320d car is owned second and this car is registered in HR 03 RTO office, Haryana.

If you buy this car, then the company is offering a six-month warranty plan with certain conditions, along with a seven-day money back guarantee plan.

According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like the car within seven days of purchase or any defect is found in it, then you can return it to the company.

After returning this car, the company will refund your full payment to you without any question or any deduction.

Important notice: While buying any second hand car, the condition of that car, the condition of the engine, its history, accidental history and the guarantee and warranty conditions given by the company should be understood properly.

If you do not take care of these things, then after buying a car you may have to face huge financial loss.