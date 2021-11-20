A Socialite, a Gardener, a Message in Blood: The Murder That Still Grips France

PARIS – A wealthy socialite was found dead in the basement of her villa on Cote d’Azur. The only door was locked on the outside but there was also a barricade on the inside. A message engraved in the victim’s own blood is accusing her gardener.

The brutal assassination of Ghiselin Marcel in 1991 and the subsequent conviction of her Moroccan gardener, Omar Radad, became one of the most enduring murder mysteries in France, capturing the popular notion.

Now, three decades later, the new DNA technology could lead to another test that supporters hope will acquit Mr. Radad, who has always maintained his innocence, and reopen a lawsuit that appears to have settled legally, but has long been unsettled in France.

This is not just because of the violence in the enclave of proud houses north of Cannes, or because the protagonist was from a different background. There was also the mystery of the closed room that never unraveled satisfactorily. And there was the final message – which had a grammatical error.