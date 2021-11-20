A Socialite, a Gardener, a Message in Blood: The Murder That Still Grips France
PARIS – A wealthy socialite was found dead in the basement of her villa on Cote d’Azur. The only door was locked on the outside but there was also a barricade on the inside. A message engraved in the victim’s own blood is accusing her gardener.
The brutal assassination of Ghiselin Marcel in 1991 and the subsequent conviction of her Moroccan gardener, Omar Radad, became one of the most enduring murder mysteries in France, capturing the popular notion.
Now, three decades later, the new DNA technology could lead to another test that supporters hope will acquit Mr. Radad, who has always maintained his innocence, and reopen a lawsuit that appears to have settled legally, but has long been unsettled in France.
This is not just because of the violence in the enclave of proud houses north of Cannes, or because the protagonist was from a different background. There was also the mystery of the closed room that never unraveled satisfactorily. And there was the final message – which had a grammatical error.
“Omar hit me,” Ms. Marshall seems to have written in the moments of her death. Or, in the original French, “Omar m’a tuer” – not “m’a tuée” as it should be. This mistake raised French questions about class and language, primarily whether a woman at her station had made such a trivial mistake or whether the gardener would have been cheated instead and easily blamed for being of Arab descent.
“Today, when you are asked to give an example of wrongful punishment, people immediately refer to Omar Raddad,” said Henry Leclerc, who represented the victim’s family in the 1994 lawsuit against the gardener. “We can do very little today to change public opinion.”
In his original trial, Mr. Raddad was convicted and sentenced to 18 years in prison. But at the request of King Hassan II of Morocco, where the case was closely followed and a partial pardon was granted by the then President of France, Jacques Chirac, Mr Radad was released after four years. However, he was not acquitted.
Today, 59-year-old Mr. Raddad is awaiting a decision on his request for a retrial in June. Still harassed, he seldom leaves the house and “was no longer alive,” said Sylvie Noachovich, who met Mr. Radad has a lawyer and said he did not want to be interviewed.
The victim’s family believes Mr. Raddad is guilty and opposes a new trial.
“This is not an incident in the past with which I have learned to live,” said Sabine du Granroot, who is Ms. Marchel’s niece and also a lawyer, referring to her aunt’s murder. “It’s an event that always comes back to the present.”
Ms. Do Granroot, who said she was very close to her aunt, remembers talking to her on the phone three days before the murder. “Her voice is still in my ears,” she said.
In 1991, Ms. Marchell, 65, was living alone in a large villa with Mr. Raddad taking care of the garden. She was born into a prestigious family, into resisting parents, and her second husband inherited industrial property.
Mr. Radad grew up in Morocco, could not read or write, and spoke little French. He was joined by his father, who had worked for many years as a gardener in Cote d’Azur in the same community, and had a young family.
One summer evening that year, after Ms. Marchell failed to show up in two visits with friends, police found her dead in a closed basement attached to her villa, with multiple gunshot wounds and bruises. Inside, a folding bed was blocked by a metal tube.
On one of the doors inside the locked basement was written “Omar Ma Tuar”. There was another message on the second door – “Omar Mat” – also written in the victim’s blood. Over the years, handwriting experts have differed on whether the message was written by the victim.
The plaintiff and Ms. Marcel’s family argued that Mr. Raddad, who often plays slot machines, angrily attacked Ms. Marshall for refusing to pay her salary in advance. After Mr Raddad escaped from the basement and locked the door, he said, Ms Marshall survived long enough to identify her killer with the message of death. She closed the door, fearing Mr Raddad would return, he said. And found money taken from her handbag, which was found empty on her bed.
But Mr Raddad has said he is innocent and has no reason to kill Ms Marshall, who treated him well. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.
He said the empty handbag was not evidence of theft and no jewelery or other valuables were missing. Most importantly, Mr. Raddad’s DNA or his fingerprints were never found at the scene.
In 2015, new DNA technology led to the discovery of traces of four unidentified men. Mr. An expert from Raddad later found 35 traces of DNA from an unknown person, which were mixed in another message written in the victim’s blood, he said. Raddad’s lawyer, Ms Noakovich, said:
“This DNA must have belonged to the killer,” Ms Noachovich said, arguing that it came from investigators or others contaminating the scene.
Ms. Do Granroot, the victim’s niece, said she believes the evidence was handled with less care three decades ago and that the new DNA was contaminated by an unrelated source.
In 1994, Shri. Immediately after the conviction, some of the themes in the background were revealed in court. At the time, his lawyer, Jack Verges, who was known for his anti-colonial rhetoric, dismissed the Dreyfus case. According to a Jewish official, the gardener’s only mistake was to be an Arab, according to the lawyer.
Inspired by the defense of Emil Zola’s Captain Dreyfus, novelist Jean-Marie Roart formed a group to support Mr. Radad and wrote a book, Omar, The Making of a Culprit.
“The dying woman who draws attention to her own killer – she was like a bad novel by Agatha Christie,” Mr Rourt said.
Class tensions persisted after the test, sometimes in unexpected ways. Mr. For Routledge – who came from a distinguished family and was the literary editor of the French conservative newspaper Le Figaro – his lawyers pitted him against members of his own class.
The class, in fact, was at the center of a misleading discussion of grammar in the victim’s message, “Omar ma tuar.” If the infinite “tour” had not been used in the proper French to agree with the female author, Ms. Marchel, the past participle, “e”, would have ended.
Her family lawyer, Shri. Leclerc recalls learning about the murder while listening to the radio in his car.
“The reporter reported that a woman’s body had been found in her locked basement and she had dropped the blame on her gardener – and what was strange was that there was a spelling mistake,” Mr Leclerc recalled.
This is a common mistake among school children, but will anyone in her class do it?
Anne Abelle, editor of the 2,628-page French grammar book, said proper use was considered an honor for the elite. In 1901, attempts to make spelling easier were defeated for political reasons, she said.
“All these working-class youth should be barred from acquiring the command of language, just like the elite,” Ms. Abelle said.
For Mr. Raddad’s supporters, the mistake was proof that the message was not written by Ms. Marchel, but that someone was trying to frame the gardener.
Ms. Do Granroot said her aunt did not go to college like many other women in her class and generation. Investigators also found other examples of her writing that contained similar errors from the past.
“I’m not sure if she had memorized all her grammar and French syntax at the moment she was writing,” said Ms. Do Granroot.
The novelist, Mr. Rourt, agrees. Prominent people – even members of the French academy, an organization accused of protecting the French language – make spelling mistakes, said Mr. Route, a member of the academy since 1997.
Yet, spelling mistakes took their own lives, decades after book titles, newspaper headlines, and social media signaled the abortion of justice.
That being the case, Ms. Du Granrat believed, because her family preferred to remain silent about the murder. As public opinion turned against him, family members briefly discussed whether or not to speak, but fell behind on the conscience familiar to him and his social class, she said.
“And since we’re not talking, it’s getting harder and harder to talk,” said Ms. Du Granroot, who has given some interviews in recent years. “I think it was too late.”
#Socialite #Gardener #Message #Blood #Murder #Grips #France
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.